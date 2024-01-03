en English
Courts & Law

CJEU Clarifies Directive 93/13 on Unfair Terms in Consumer Contracts: A Triumph for Consumer Protection

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
On the 6th of July, 2023, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) declared a landmark ruling in the case of FS, WU vs. First Bank SA (Case C-593/22), revolving around the interpretation of Directive 93/13/EEC on unfair terms in consumer contracts. This directive presumes that clauses in consumer contracts that mirror mandatory statutory or regulatory provisions of national law are not unfair and subsequently, exempt from the directive’s scope.

Clarification on Directive Interpretation

The CJEU elucidated that this exemption applies if the contract clause is substantively equivalent to the national law provision, irrespective of whether it quotes or expressly refers to the law. This case sprung from a loan agreement dispute in Romania that dates back to 2007, where the applicants argued that the terms placing the foreign exchange risk on them were unjust.

Romanian Law vs Consumer Contracts

The Romanian courts dismissed the claim, positing that the clause was anchored in Romanian law. The CJEU ruled that for a clause to be exempt from the directive, it needs to be substantively equivalent to a mandatory national law provision, and this exemption holds true regardless of the consumer’s awareness of the law. The CJEU’s ruling underscores the need for rigorous interpretation to ensure consumer protection, a central objective of Directive 93/13.

Implications on Consumer Protection

This ruling will likely have far-reaching implications on the interpretation of other EU directives and national laws concerning consumer protection, particularly in relation to contract law and banking regulations. It emphasizes the need for clear and precise drafting of contract terms and the importance of consumer awareness of national law provisions. This case is a testament to the continuous effort in enforcing and interpreting laws that protect the rights of consumers across the European Union.

Courts & Law Romania
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

