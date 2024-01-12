en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Citizen Takes Stand Against Illegal Public Land Occupation by Sliema Restaurant

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:50 am EST
Citizen Takes Stand Against Illegal Public Land Occupation by Sliema Restaurant

In a bold stand for citizen rights over business interests, Sliema resident Annamaria Baldacchino is challenging the illegal occupation of public land by a local restaurant. The Gourmet Cocktail Bar & Grill has been using the road and pavement area for outdoor seating without legal authorization for years. The residents of The Strand, including Baldacchino, have had to endure the obstruction to their homes and garages, noise pollution, and their neighborhood’s transformation into a nightlife zone.

Reclaiming Public Space

In an effort to reclaim the public space, Baldacchino applied for an encroachment concession. Her intention was to pay for the use of the area solely as a public pavement. However, this application was initially rejected by the Lands Authority without any explanation. In a turn of events, the Administrative Review Tribunal revoked the rejection due to the lack of a stated reason. The case is now pending reconsideration by the Lands Authority.

Residents’ Frustration

The residents express their frustration with what they perceive as authorities’ preference for accommodating businesses over citizens. They are calling for the removal of illegal enclosures and the restoration of the area for public use. Claire Bonello, Baldacchino’s lawyer, has indicated that they will pursue legal action to prevent further discrimination and uphold residents’ rights.

A Wider Issue

This situation is indicative of the ongoing tension between business interests and residents’ quality of life in urban areas. While restaurants and bars may contribute to a lively atmosphere and local economy, they must also respect the rights of residents. As urban spaces continue to evolve, finding the balance between commercial activity and residential peace will be a growing challenge.

0
Courts & Law Europe Society
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
23 seconds ago
Former Finance Minister Mwanamvekha Cleared of Charges by Lilongwe High Court
The Lilongwe High Court has pronounced a verdict in the high-profile case involving former Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha. He has been discharged of charges related to the misrepresentation of governmental financial data to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This development concludes Mwanamvekha’s legal battle against these specific allegations, marking a significant turning point in a
Former Finance Minister Mwanamvekha Cleared of Charges by Lilongwe High Court
Man Accused of 'Brutal' McDonald's Stabbing Denied Bail in Auckland
30 mins ago
Man Accused of 'Brutal' McDonald's Stabbing Denied Bail in Auckland
Estonian Court Overturns Fine on MP Jaak Valge in Soviet-Era Flag Incident
53 mins ago
Estonian Court Overturns Fine on MP Jaak Valge in Soviet-Era Flag Incident
Coroner Links Substance Abuse to Declining Mental Health in Tragic Police Shooting of Jerrim Toms
7 mins ago
Coroner Links Substance Abuse to Declining Mental Health in Tragic Police Shooting of Jerrim Toms
Poland's Constitutional Crisis: Presidential Pardons Stir Debate on Rule of Law
21 mins ago
Poland's Constitutional Crisis: Presidential Pardons Stir Debate on Rule of Law
India's Supreme Court Allows Controversial Law on Election Commissioners' Appointment to Stand
28 mins ago
India's Supreme Court Allows Controversial Law on Election Commissioners' Appointment to Stand
Latest Headlines
World News
Storm's Aftermath: Bulawayo City Council Under Fire for Delayed Response
11 seconds
Storm's Aftermath: Bulawayo City Council Under Fire for Delayed Response
President Biden to Visit Allentown, Spotlighting Economic Recovery
19 seconds
President Biden to Visit Allentown, Spotlighting Economic Recovery
Former Finance Minister Mwanamvekha Cleared of Charges by Lilongwe High Court
24 seconds
Former Finance Minister Mwanamvekha Cleared of Charges by Lilongwe High Court
Nationwide Strikes Paralyze Germany: Economic Powerhouse in Crisis
38 seconds
Nationwide Strikes Paralyze Germany: Economic Powerhouse in Crisis
Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 mins
Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
ZimStat's 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province
2 mins
ZimStat's 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and Its Implications for China Relations
3 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and Its Implications for China Relations
Pandemic Spurs Surge in Dog Attacks: UK Hospitals and Legislation Respond
3 mins
Pandemic Spurs Surge in Dog Attacks: UK Hospitals and Legislation Respond
Residents Save Life in Christmas Eve Crisis at Treendale Retirement Home
4 mins
Residents Save Life in Christmas Eve Crisis at Treendale Retirement Home
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app