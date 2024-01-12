Citizen Takes Stand Against Illegal Public Land Occupation by Sliema Restaurant

In a bold stand for citizen rights over business interests, Sliema resident Annamaria Baldacchino is challenging the illegal occupation of public land by a local restaurant. The Gourmet Cocktail Bar & Grill has been using the road and pavement area for outdoor seating without legal authorization for years. The residents of The Strand, including Baldacchino, have had to endure the obstruction to their homes and garages, noise pollution, and their neighborhood’s transformation into a nightlife zone.

Reclaiming Public Space

In an effort to reclaim the public space, Baldacchino applied for an encroachment concession. Her intention was to pay for the use of the area solely as a public pavement. However, this application was initially rejected by the Lands Authority without any explanation. In a turn of events, the Administrative Review Tribunal revoked the rejection due to the lack of a stated reason. The case is now pending reconsideration by the Lands Authority.

Residents’ Frustration

The residents express their frustration with what they perceive as authorities’ preference for accommodating businesses over citizens. They are calling for the removal of illegal enclosures and the restoration of the area for public use. Claire Bonello, Baldacchino’s lawyer, has indicated that they will pursue legal action to prevent further discrimination and uphold residents’ rights.

A Wider Issue

This situation is indicative of the ongoing tension between business interests and residents’ quality of life in urban areas. While restaurants and bars may contribute to a lively atmosphere and local economy, they must also respect the rights of residents. As urban spaces continue to evolve, finding the balance between commercial activity and residential peace will be a growing challenge.