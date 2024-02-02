Citizen Journalist Paul Hendry in Legal Hot Water for Defaming Easdale Brothers

Paul Hendry, a self-proclaimed citizen journalist, is facing a potential jail sentence for contempt of court after violating an interdict prohibiting him from defaming the Easdale brothers, Scottish bus magnates and prominent business figures. This case underscores the precarious balancing act between freedom of speech and the prevention of unfounded accusations, particularly in the era of social media.

The Breach of Interdict

Previously, Hendry was ordered to pay a hefty sum of £400,000 in damages to the Easdale brothers, Sandy and James, for making false crime allegations against them on his social media platforms. The court had also issued an interdict, a powerful tool in Scottish law equivalent to an injunction, forbidding him from further publication of such claims. Despite these legal restraints, Hendry continued to disseminate disparaging material, a violation that has now landed him in the crosshairs of potential imprisonment.

Reputation and Riches of the Easdale Brothers

The Easdale brothers, owners of Scotland's largest independent bus company McGill's Buses and numerous other businesses, have seen their wealth soar to an astounding £1.425 billion. This substantial financial milestone ranks them 126th on the 2023 UK Rich List. The Easdale brothers' legal team responded swiftly to Hendry's violations, reporting them to Police Scotland and Sussex Police. The case is expected to be transitioned from Scotland to Sussex for further action, reflecting the cross-border nature of this dispute.

Hendry's Defense and Social Media Controversy

Hendry, known by his pseudonym Art Hostage, admitted to breaching the interdict, but argued that he did not believe he was in violation as he was publishing in England, not Scotland. His social media accounts, which have a checkered history of defamation complaints and have led to individuals being wrongfully accused, are now set to 'private' mode. The court will decide on the repercussions of Hendry's actions, including potential jail time, next week. The case serves as a reminder of the power and potential pitfalls of citizen journalism in the digital age.