Courts & Law

CIA Surveillance Lawsuit Moves Forward; Potential Revelations Awaited

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:22 am EST
CIA Surveillance Lawsuit Moves Forward; Potential Revelations Awaited

Shaking the foundations of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and former director Mike Pompeo, a lawsuit involving four plaintiffs is set to proceed in federal court. The case has received greenlight from Judge John G. Koeltl, who dismissed the CIA’s appeal for reprieve. The plaintiffs – visitors to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London – claim to have had their rights violated by UC Global, a surveillance firm owned by David Morales, a former Spanish Special Forces soldier.

The Alleged Surveillance Operation

The plaintiffs contend that UC Global employees infringed their privacy by photographing their personal devices and documents, and sharing this information with the CIA. It is suggested that Morales was operating in cahoots with the CIA under Pompeo’s leadership. The primary motive behind this alleged operation was to spy on Assange and his associates, particularly during the period leading up to an extradition contest to the U.S.

Implications of the Case

Assange is currently facing charges in the U.S. related to the publication of classified information. This lawsuit could potentially lead to the declassification of CIA documents pertaining to the operation, revealing extensive details about the CIA’s surveillance practices. Notably, it is believed that the surveillance extended not only to Assange but also to more than 100 American citizens.

Reactions and Expectations

Assange’s brother, Gabriel Shipton, expressed concern over the implications of this case for freedom of speech and privacy. Shipton described the operation as a ‘CIA black site’ in London. The plaintiffs, including lawyers Deborah Hrbek, Margaret Ratner Kunstler, and journalists Charles Glass and John Goetz, anticipate significant revelations that could impact not only Assange’s case but also highlight issues of national security overreach.

Courts & Law United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

