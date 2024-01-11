Child Death Case: Wheeler and Wilband to Face Serious Charges in Court

In an upcoming trial at Gloucestershire Magistrates' Court in Cheltenham, two individuals, Jack Wheeler, aged 30, and Melissa Wilband, aged 27, are slated to face serious charges related to the death of a four-month-old child from Newent, in the Forest of Dean. The charges levelled against them include manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child, a case that has been under thorough investigation by the Gloucestershire Police's major crime investigation team.

Unfolding of the Tragic Events

On April 12, 2020, an infant, merely four months old, was admitted to the hospital under critical conditions. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, the child's life could not be saved, and he tragically passed away six days later.

Charges and Court Proceedings

Following an extensive investigation into the infant's death, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorized charges against Wheeler and Wilband. The charges include manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child, severe offences under the legal system. The pair, hailing from Ledbury and Newent respectively, are due to make their appearance in court on the coming Friday.

Conditional Bail Granted

As the court process proceeds, Wheeler and Wilband have been granted conditional bail. As the news of the charges and the impending court date spreads, it has sent shockwaves through the communities of Ledbury and Newent. The anticipation of the trial's outcome hangs heavy in the air as the date approaches.

The case, its charges, and the upcoming trial underscore the gravity of the events that led to the untimely death of the infant. The trial's outcome will serve as a poignant reminder of the consequences of actions that result in such tragic circumstances.