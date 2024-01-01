Chief Justice Chandrachud Stands Firm on Collegium System, Stresses Transparency

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has staunchly defended the collegium system of appointing judges to the higher judiciary, emphasizing increased transparency in the process. In an exclusive interview with PTI, Chandrachud stated that while criticism is a common occurrence, the collegium follows due process in consultations prior to appointments.

Guarding Privacy and Encouraging Open Discussion

He elaborated that the confidentiality of deliberations is vital to safeguard the privacy of the judges under consideration, and to foster free and honest discussions. The Chief Justice pointed out the Indian Constitution does not back public documentation or video recording of these deliberations.

Trust in Decision-Making Process

Recognizing the need to place trust in the decision-making process within a diverse society, Justice Chandrachud underscored that initiatives are in progress to render the collegium system more transparent and objective.

Efforts Towards Transparency

This includes the publication of resolutions and selection parameters on the Supreme Court’s website. The Supreme Court’s Centre for Research and Planning also provides assistance to the collegium by preparing comprehensive documents about potential appointees. These documents are then disseminated among the collegium members for evaluation.

