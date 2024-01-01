en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Chief Justice Chandrachud Stands Firm on Collegium System, Stresses Transparency

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:05 am EST
Chief Justice Chandrachud Stands Firm on Collegium System, Stresses Transparency

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has staunchly defended the collegium system of appointing judges to the higher judiciary, emphasizing increased transparency in the process. In an exclusive interview with PTI, Chandrachud stated that while criticism is a common occurrence, the collegium follows due process in consultations prior to appointments.

Guarding Privacy and Encouraging Open Discussion

He elaborated that the confidentiality of deliberations is vital to safeguard the privacy of the judges under consideration, and to foster free and honest discussions. The Chief Justice pointed out the Indian Constitution does not back public documentation or video recording of these deliberations.

(Read Also: SJVN Limited Gets Nod to Establish Four Joint Ventures with Ministry of Power)

Trust in Decision-Making Process

Recognizing the need to place trust in the decision-making process within a diverse society, Justice Chandrachud underscored that initiatives are in progress to render the collegium system more transparent and objective.

(Read Also: NCLT Approves Merger of Tinplate into Tata Steel: A Step Towards Consolidation)

Efforts Towards Transparency

This includes the publication of resolutions and selection parameters on the Supreme Court’s website. The Supreme Court’s Centre for Research and Planning also provides assistance to the collegium by preparing comprehensive documents about potential appointees. These documents are then disseminated among the collegium members for evaluation.

Read More

0
Courts & Law India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Reflection on the Role of the Ombudsman: Advocacy, Transparency and Accountability

By Nimrah Khatoon

New Criminal Laws Face Challenge in India's Supreme Court

By Hadeel Hashem

Micro Logistics Group Inc. Wins Legal Dispute Over Botched Move

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Flying with Marijuana: Navigating the Complexities of U.S. Cannabis Laws

By Bijay Laxmi

The Uncertain Future of Biden's Judicial Nominees ...
@Courts & Law · 59 mins
The Uncertain Future of Biden's Judicial Nominees ...
heart comment 0
Public Vandalism Raises Questions About Law Enforcement Effectiveness

By Wojciech Zylm

Public Vandalism Raises Questions About Law Enforcement Effectiveness
Mumbai Police Crack Down on Drunk Driving during New Year Celebrations

By Rafia Tasleem

Mumbai Police Crack Down on Drunk Driving during New Year Celebrations
Glenn Kirschner Foresees ‘Extremely High’ Probability of Trump Conviction in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Glenn Kirschner Foresees 'Extremely High' Probability of Trump Conviction in 2024
Nasarawa State Governor Pardons 14 Inmates: A New Year’s Gesture of Mercy

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nasarawa State Governor Pardons 14 Inmates: A New Year's Gesture of Mercy
Latest Headlines
World News
Green Bay Packers Triumph, Orbit Chain Hacked, and NFL Updates
2 mins
Green Bay Packers Triumph, Orbit Chain Hacked, and NFL Updates
Cold Air Exposure May Offer Short-term Relief for Croup Symptoms in Children, RCT Study Finds
4 mins
Cold Air Exposure May Offer Short-term Relief for Croup Symptoms in Children, RCT Study Finds
NIH's New Data Sharing Policy: A Leap Forward for Open Science
5 mins
NIH's New Data Sharing Policy: A Leap Forward for Open Science
Physical Activity and Sports: The Pathway to Longevity and Wellness
5 mins
Physical Activity and Sports: The Pathway to Longevity and Wellness
HCPLive Endocrinology's 'Diabetes Dialogue' Podcast: Reflecting on a Year of Progress in Diabetes Care
7 mins
HCPLive Endocrinology's 'Diabetes Dialogue' Podcast: Reflecting on a Year of Progress in Diabetes Care
Lithuania's Recovery: Stabilizing Mortality Rates and Improving Life Expectancy
7 mins
Lithuania's Recovery: Stabilizing Mortality Rates and Improving Life Expectancy
Harnessing Emotional Intelligence in Overcoming Addiction: Insights from Tina Olivero
8 mins
Harnessing Emotional Intelligence in Overcoming Addiction: Insights from Tina Olivero
Plant-Based Proteins: The Rising Trend in Global Dietary Choices
9 mins
Plant-Based Proteins: The Rising Trend in Global Dietary Choices
Excessive Protein Intake: A Potential Risk for Bodybuilders, Says Dr. Michael Israetel
9 mins
Excessive Protein Intake: A Potential Risk for Bodybuilders, Says Dr. Michael Israetel
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
28 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
45 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
53 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
57 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app