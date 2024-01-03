en English
Courts & Law

Chief Justice Chandrachud Reprimands Advocate for Courtroom Decorum Breach

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
Chief Justice Chandrachud Reprimands Advocate for Courtroom Decorum Breach

In a courtroom confrontation, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud reprimanded an advocate for an attempt to browbeat the court by using an inappropriate tone. The incident took place during an argument for the listing of a petition. The Chief Justice, visibly irritated, demanded that the lawyer lower their voice and warned that any sign of disrespect towards the court would not be tolerated.

Undeterred by Intimidation

Justice Chandrachud emphasised the importance of decorum in the court, asserting that no one could intimidate the bench by raising their voice. The Chief Justice stated that such an incident had not occurred in his 23-year-long career, and he wouldn’t let it happen in his last year of service. The advocate, taken aback by the stern warning, promptly apologized and continued the argument in a more respectful tone.

Previous Incident with a Senior Advocate

In a separate incident earlier in the year, Justice Chandrachud had a heated exchange with senior advocate Vikas Singh over the urgency of a case regarding land allotment for Supreme Court lawyers. Singh, in his bid to push for an immediate hearing, was asked to leave the court. Justice Chandrachud clarified that the court could not be cowed down, and that demands for land could not be made in such a manner.

Upholding the Dignity of the Court

These incidents underscore the need for upholding the dignity and decorum of the court. The Chief Justice has sent a clear message that the bench cannot be intimidated or disrespected by anyone, whether they are an advocate or a common citizen, and that everyone must adhere to the rules and norms of the court. The stern stance taken by Justice Chandrachud serves as a reminder for all that the court is a place for respectful argument and discourse, not a platform for browbeating or intimidation.

Courts & Law India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

