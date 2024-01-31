Cher's Request for Conservatorship Over Son Denied for Second Time

In a recent decision, a Los Angeles judge has for the second time denied the request by Grammy and Oscar-winning singer and actress, Cher, for a temporary emergency conservatorship over her son, Elijah Blue Allman. The judge arrived at this decision after considering Allman's current state of affairs which includes managing his finances satisfactorily, maintaining an apartment, and a record of being drug-free as confirmed by multiple drug tests.

Cher's Concerns and the Legal Perspective

Cher had initiated the request for conservatorship out of maternal concern for her son's well-being, expressing fears that he may not survive the year without it. Her son, now 47, has been treated for schizoaffective disorder and has been subject to multiple 5150 holds for involuntary psychiatric hospitalization within the last year. However, David A. Esquibias, a California probate attorney, provided insight into the judge's decision, mentioning that temporary conservatorships are only granted in emergencies, and in this case, the judge did not find immediate cause to deprive Allman of his rights.

The Court Hearing and Future Proceedings

During the hearing, the judge acknowledged Cher's concerns but did not find sufficient evidence to grant the conservatorship. Allman's lawyers also made a request for financial distributions from Cher's trustee to Allman. This request was not contested by the singer's lawyers, but they clarified that payments would be made directly to vendors, not to Allman. A follow-up hearing has been scheduled for March 6 to revisit these matters.

Allman's Reaction and Future Outlook

After the decision, Allman's attorney expressed his client's relief and gratitude for the support he has received, expressing optimism about the upcoming hearing in March. Despite the personal and legal struggles, this case has demonstrated Allman's resilience and the enduring concern of a mother for her child's well-being. As the world watches, it remains to be seen how future proceedings will unfold and what implications they might have on Allman's life.