Cheektowaga Man Faces Trespassing Charges Amid String of Similar Incidents

Adam T. McPherson, a 29-year-old Cheektowaga resident, has been charged with Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree following an incident at a stadium construction site near SUNY Erie South Campus, Orchard Park, NY. The incident occurred on September 17, 2023, when McPherson reportedly scaled a fence and fell into an excavated area of the site, mandating hospitalization.

A String of Trespassing Incidents

This case is one in a series of trespassing incidents at the same location, with a total of nine individuals charged. The offenders, from West Seneca, Buffalo, and Pennsylvania, have all been charged with criminal trespass in the third degree, a Class B misdemeanor. To date, four cases have been resolved, resulting in sentences and community service for the offenders.

Legal Proceedings and Potential Consequences

McPherson was arraigned before Justice Jorge S. DeRosas and subsequently released on his own recognizance, awaiting a court reappearance scheduled for February 27. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 60 days in jail. The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Megan A. Connelly of the Justice Courts Bureau.

Pending Cases and Juvenile Offender

Four other cases involving Kyle J. Bauer, Christopher A. McNeal, Jr., Daniel G. Wickemeyer, and Michael D. Poremski are pending. Notably, one separate case is being attended to distinctly due to the age of the offender, a 17-year-old from Williamsville.

The incident involving McPherson is a stark reminder of the dangers and legal repercussions associated with unauthorized site access, particularly in this case, where the alleged trespassing occurred while under the influence of substances such as LSD, cocaine, marijuana, and alcohol.