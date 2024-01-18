Charlotte Massage Therapist Found Guilty of Sexual Assault

In a landmark conviction, Eugene Gatling, a 39-year-old massage therapist from Charlotte, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a client. The incident, which occurred in January 2021, saw Gatling breach the inherent trust of his professional role when the client fell asleep on the massage table. This verdict was announced by the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office, who confirmed Gatling was convicted of sexual battery and second-degree forcible sexual offense.

Gatling's Crime and Conviction

Gatling, who previously worked at Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa on Sharon Road, committed the assault after his massage and bodywork therapy license had expired. The jury, after deliberating over the facts, acknowledged that Gatling had abused his position of trust and confidence. Alongside the criminal charges, the victim is also suing Gatling and the massage company for damages exceeding $25,000.

Revocation of License and Civil Penalty

In the aftermath of the conviction, The N.C. Board of Massage & Bodywork Therapy has revoked Gatling's license and imposed a civil penalty of $1,000. This is seen as a significant step in holding such professionals accountable for their actions and ensuring the safety and security of their clients.

Other Convictions by the DA's Felony Special Victims Team

In addition to Gatling, two other individuals were convicted by the DA's Felony Special Victims Team. Donald Clinton, 36, confessed to habitual misdemeanor assault and was handed a prison sentence of 8 to 19 months. This term may be suspended after Clinton serves 36 months of supervised probation. Laquisha Jones, 36, pled guilty to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Jones was sentenced to 25 to 42 months in prison, a term which can be suspended upon completing two years of supervised probation.

These convictions underscore the DA's commitment to providing justice to victims and holding perpetrators accountable, regardless of their professional standing.