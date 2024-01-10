en English
Courts & Law

Charges Dismissed Against Former Eastern Gateway Community College Executives

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:02 am EST
In a surprising turn of events, two ex-executives of Eastern Gateway Community College, Ohio, have seen the charges against them dismissed. James Miller, the former vice president and chief of staff, and Jimmie Bruce, the ex-president, were previously accused of misappropriating college funds. The charges, including grand theft, theft in office, and misuse of credit cards were dropped without prejudice, in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, leaving the door ajar for the state to refile charges in the future.

The Initial Accusations and Investigation

The charges against Miller and Bruce originated from a routine audit for fiscal years 2018 and 2019, conducted by the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit. The audit uncovered 205 credit card transactions that amounted to over $28,757, none of which were related to college operations. This discovery prompted an investigation and subsequent allegations against the two former executives.

Unforeseen Dismissal of Charges

The case took an unexpected turn when the charges against both Miller and Bruce were dismissed by a judge in Jefferson County, at the request of prosecutors with the Ohio Auditor’s Special Investigations Unit. The dismissal, however, came without any provided explanation, leaving observers and stakeholders in suspense.

Aftermath and Future Implications

As a consequence of the allegations, both Miller and Bruce were placed on administrative leave in January 2020 and subsequently, their contracts were terminated. Despite the dismissal of charges, the future remains uncertain. The dismissal ‘without prejudice’ means that the state retains the right to refile charges against the former executives. Furthermore, it was reported that state and federal departments conducted a search at the Steubenville campus of the college. This search is part of ongoing investigations that are unrelated to the case of Miller and Bruce.

Courts & Law Education
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

