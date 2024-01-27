Chandra Brothers Granted Bail, Highlights the Importance of Speedy Trials

After more than six years in detention, the Chandra brothers, are finally granted regular bail by the court. The ruling comes on the grounds that their continued incarceration could infrive upon their fundamental right to a swift trial. The brothers' prolonged imprisonment and the anticipated length of the trial, due to the substantial list of over 240 witnesses, were major contributing factors to this decision.

Justice Navjeet Budhiraja Weighs in

Additional Sessions Judge Navjeet Budhiraja has taken the length of their sentence and the impending prolonged trial into account. He pointed out that the crime, albeit serious, needs to be measured against the accused's rights. Interestingly, under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, the maximum punishment for the charge is seven years, a sentence they are nearing completion.

The evidence against the Chandras is primarily documentary, and there have been no incidents of evidence tampering reported. Moreover, the court highlights that they have already been granted bail in all FIRs except for the one related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Judge Budhiraja concluded that the conditions for granting regular bail have been met.

Bail Bonds and Legal Representation

As per the bail conditions, each brother is compelled to submit bail bonds of Rs 5 lakh coupled with two sureties of the same amount. Advocate Vishal Gosain spearheaded their legal representation. Despite the bail grant, the Chandra brothers' stay in custody persists due to their involvement in a separate money laundering case.

The Right to Speedy Trial

This case underscores the importance of the right to a speedy trial in the dispensation of justice. The fundamental rights enshrined in the Indian constitution emphasize fair trial provisions, a principle that the judicial system must uphold. The Chandra brothers' case illuminates the challenges faced by the judiciary and the need for comprehensive solutions to bolster judicial efficiency and ensure access to justice.