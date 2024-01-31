Cedar Hill Apartment Fails Inspection: Mother Sues Landlord Amid Health Concerns for Cancer-Stricken Child

In an unsettling revelation, a court-ordered housing inspection in Cedar Hill unmasked several infringements in an apartment where Dazauna Smith and her 1-year-old baby girl reside. The inspection led by LCI Inspector Frank Alvarado found that a heating vent in the child's bedroom was erroneously concealed by floorboards, leaving the room without heat. This discovery has come as a shock, especially since Smith's daughter is battling blood cancer.

Smith's Fight Against Mandy Management

Smith has been using her oven to keep the apartment warm and has voiced concerns about potential mold and lead exposure. The presence of such elements could be ominous, considering her daughter's health condition. She has been embroiled in a legal battle with her landlord, Mandy Management, since November 2022, accusing them of neglecting housing codes.

Re-inspection Uncovers More Violations

Even though the apartment had passed previous inspections, the recent findings sparked Judge Walter Spader to decree a re-inspection. The inspection team discovered several issues including the heating problem, a shaky stair, a rat sighting, and makeshift repairs. Smith submitted evidence of mold, peeling paint, and uneven flooring to the court, further strengthening her case.

Landlord's Response and Inspection Failure

The landlord's representatives retorted to the issues, claiming that some are the tenant's responsibility or are characteristics of the building materials utilized. However, the apartment ultimately flunked the inspection due to the heating issue, a malfunctioning electrical outlet, and improper wall repairs. Unfortunately, the city's housing code does not cover mold testing.

The outcome of the lawsuit hangs in the balance, hinging on the effectiveness of the repairs, particularly the heating in the infant's room. The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of rigorous housing standards and the devastating consequences of their disregard.