Carer Defrauds Terminally Ill Man of £150,000: A Community in Shock

Paul King, a 54-year-old carer from the UK, was found guilty of defrauding an 88-year-old terminally ill man, Harry Brown, of £150,000 ($200,000 USD) over a span of four years. The case, which has sent shockwaves through the community, was reviewed at Lewes Crown Court during a Newton hearing—a type of court proceeding applied when a defendant pleads guilty but disagrees with the prosecution over the facts that should determine the sentencing.

A Calculated Plan of Fraud

King employed a calculated approach to his fraudulent activities. He systematically transferred money from Mr. Brown's bank account into his own, made multiple large cash withdrawals, and even planned to pocket the proceeds from the sale of Mr. Brown's bungalow. Despite King's initial admission of guilt, he claimed he only attempted to steal £30,000— a fifth of the amount he was eventually found guilty of defrauding.

The Defence's Unconvincing Argument

Kevin Light, King's defense attorney, put forth an argument suggesting that the £150,000 sum in question included wages paid to King by Mr. Brown and expenses incurred on behalf of Mr. Brown. However, this defense was unable to sway Judge Stephen Mooney who confirmed the defrauded amount as the larger sum of £150,000.

A Community Shaken by the Revelation

The news of the case has left the community shocked, raising questions about the trust placed in carers. The case stands as a stark reminder of the importance of stringent checks and balances in the caregiving profession, to protect the vulnerable from those who may exploit their position of trust. King's sentencing, set for March 6, is being closely watched by a community demanding justice for Harry Brown.