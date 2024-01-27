Cardell Hayes Convicted of Manslaughter in Retrial for Shooting Former Saints Star Will Smith

Cardell Hayes, a former semi-professional football player, has been found guilty of manslaughter in the retrial for the 2016 fatal shooting of former New Orleans Saints star, Will Smith. The verdict arrived after intense deliberations extending for over four hours, concluding just after midnight on Saturday. Hayes now faces a potential sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

A Verdict Overturned

Hayes was previously convicted for the same crime in December 2016 with a 10-2 jury vote. However, this verdict was overturned when the US Supreme Court declared nonunanimous verdicts unconstitutional. Hayes, who had already served more than four years of a 25-year sentence, was released on bond. The retrial was postponed due to a variety of factors, including the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Self-Defense or Unnecessary Force?

The prosecution argued that Hayes had fired his weapon unnecessarily, while the defense maintained that he acted in self-defense. Evidence presented during the trial indicated that Smith was intoxicated during the confrontation, but did not confirm Hayes' claim that Smith was armed. Hayes was acquitted of attempted manslaughter charges related to the wounding of Smith's wife, Racquel, during the incident.

Remembering Will Smith

Smith, a key figure in the Saints' post-Katrina recovery and their Super Bowl victory, was shot eight times. His family has expressed their continued nightmare since the incident and their relentless pursuit for justice. Hayes' verdict marks the culmination of a weeklong trial, filled with impassioned closing arguments, courtroom drama, conflicting testimonies, and the heartbreaking reliving of the worst moments of the Smith family's life.