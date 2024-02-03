Candiace Dillard Bassett Triumphs in Defamation Lawsuit

In a landmark ruling, a Virginia judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by Michael Darby, the estranged husband of 'Real Housewives of Potomac' co-star Ashley Darby, against Candiace Dillard Bassett. The verdict brings relief to Dillard Bassett, a star of the same reality TV show, who was accused by Darby of making defamatory remarks about his sex life in an episode of the show. The judge's ruling hinged on a release signed by Darby to appear on the Bravo series, which essentially precluded him from maintaining the lawsuit.

Legal Victory for Dillard Bassett

The defamation lawsuit had seen Darby seeking a colossal $2 million in damages. However, the court's judgment spelled a legal victory for Dillard Bassett. The reality star expressed her gratitude for the judgment, attributing it to God, her legal team, and common sense. The lawyers from Bynum & Jenkins Law representing Dillard Bassett also expressed their honor in working with her and stated that they were dedicated to protecting her reputation.

The Controversy Unveiled

The defamation allegations stemmed from an argument in the show’s seventh season where Dillard Bassett claimed that Darby was involved in extramarital activities, including paying for sex. Darby has been a controversial figure throughout his wife's tenure on the show, with numerous storylines revolving around his affairs. Dillard Bassett had also shown Ashley a photo of Darby allegedly cheating on her, which was broadcast on the show.

Ashley Darby's Stance

Ashley Darby, who announced her separation from Michael in April 2022, has yet to file for divorce. She has mentioned that there are certain benefits to staying legally married for now. Meanwhile, 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' continues to air on Bravo on Sundays, with its stars weaving a complex narrative of glamour, controversy, and human relationships.