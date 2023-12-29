en English
Courts & Law

Call Center Agent Fined for Boxing Day Assault on Wife and Police Officer

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:32 pm EST
In the quiet aftermath of Boxing Day, a domestic dispute turned violent, as 22-year-old call center agent, Tyrel Audinett, assaulted his common-law wife and subsequently a police officer. The incident was a jarring end to a family gathering, marking a chilling reminder of the underbelly of domestic violence that permeates society.

The Unraveling

According to the facts presented, Audinett was engaged in a heated argument with his common-law wife when things took a violent turn. His unruly behavior, which had been the crux of the confrontation, escalated to him physically assaulting her. The assault involved hitting her on the face and body, and throwing her to the ground. This brutality was the grim culmination of a supposedly festive occasion.

Law Enforcement Intervention

The arrival of the police at the scene did not bring immediate resolution. Audinett, in his heightened state, resisted arrest, assaulting PC Jason Rodriguez. His actions were marked by swinging and kicking at the police officer, displaying a blatant disregard for law enforcement. This assault on an officer, combined with his earlier actions, painted a grim picture of Audinett’s violent outburst.

The Court’s Verdict

Standing before the court without legal representation, Audinett was charged with five offenses, including common assault, making death threats, resisting arrest, property damage, and aggravated assault on a police officer. Despite the weight of these charges, he pleaded guilty to all. The court, taking into account his status as a first-time offender, fined him $1,325. The breakdown of the fines included $500 plus $5 court costs for the aggravated assault on PC Rodriguez and $200 plus $5 court costs for each of the other charges. Audinett was given until February 28, 2024, to pay the fine or be subjected to a 5-month jail term.

Courts & Law Crime
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

