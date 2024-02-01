California Attorney General Sues West Coast Drywall & Paint for Alleged Wage Violations

On Thursday, California's Attorney General, Rob Bonta, revealed a significant step against wage exploitation, filing a lawsuit against Riverside County-based subcontractor, West Coast Drywall & Paint. The company, alleged to have violated wage and hour laws, stands accused of numerous offenses, all impacting its field workers since August 2019.

Allegations Against West Coast Drywall & Paint

The lawsuit delineates a series of violations including failure to pay proper wages, neglect to provide overtime, and provision of inadequate wage statements. Additionally, the company has been charged with not reimbursing employees for tools and equipment expenses and failing to provide mandated breaks.

At the heart of these allegations, the company's piece-rate compensation system is under scrutiny. This system, while common in the construction industry, is claimed to have been manipulated by West Coast Drywall & Paint. The company allegedly failed to provide its employees with necessary information to calculate their pay based on the number of pieces completed, effectively leaving them underpaid.

Response from the Attorney General

In his announcement, Attorney General Bonta underscored the importance of workplace laws to protect workers. He also made clear his office's unwavering commitment to prosecuting businesses engaging in exploitative practices. "We will hold accountable those who exploit workers for their own gain," Bonta stated, sending a clear message to companies who may be skirting labor laws.

West Coast Drywall & Paint – A Major Player

West Coast Drywall & Paint is no small enterprise. The company claims to be Southern California's largest drywall and painting subcontractor, serving major home builders across the region. The scale of the alleged exploitation is significant, with the lawsuit suggesting as many as 7,000 workers may have been underpaid since August 2019. As of the announcement, the company had not responded to requests for comment.

This lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court in San Diego County, marking a significant escalation in the fight against wage exploitation in California's construction industry.