en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

California Appeals Court Ruling Could Hold Businesses Liable for Delay in Product Development

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
California Appeals Court Ruling Could Hold Businesses Liable for Delay in Product Development

In a landmark ruling, a California appeals court has set a precedent that could potentially make businesses liable for not developing and introducing improved products in a timely fashion. This is centered around a case involving Gilead Sciences, a leading pharmaceutical company, which is now facing lawsuits from nearly 24,000 patients.

The Allegations Against Gilead Sciences

These patients argue that Gilead was negligent in delaying the development and release of a newer HIV medication with fewer side effects, allegedly in an attempt to maximize profits from an existing drug. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Gilead’s original HIV medication in 2001. The plaintiffs are not claiming the drug to be defective or inadequately labeled. Instead, they assert that Gilead had a duty to develop and introduce a safer alternative sooner.

Gilead’s Response and Legal Implications

However, Gilead disputes these claims, stating that early studies did not conclusively prove the new drug’s superiority. Both a California superior court and now an appellate court have affirmed the controversial notion that manufacturers may be held negligent for not expediently improving their products. The ruling suggests that once a company starts developing a potentially better product, it may have a legal obligation to market it, regardless of any commercial or technological hurdles.

Impact on Innovation and Industry

Gilead warns that this decision could discourage innovation and have negative implications across various industries. The concern is that companies could now face lawsuits not just for rushing products with potential defects but also for taking what is deemed too long to introduce new products. This broadening of product liability law could significantly benefit plaintiff law firms and could have wider impacts beyond California, as it contributes to ‘social inflation’—the increasing costs related to litigation borne by consumers.

0
Business Courts & Law Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
30 seconds ago
WEF 2024 Sets Tone for European Markets: Rebuilding Trust Amid Economic and Geopolitical Uncertainties
As the new trading week dawns, European markets are poised to open on an upbeat note. The global financial community is keenly awaiting the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, set to run from January 14 to 19. This year’s theme, “Rebuilding Trust”, will steer conversations among world business and political leaders on a
WEF 2024 Sets Tone for European Markets: Rebuilding Trust Amid Economic and Geopolitical Uncertainties
India's IT Sector Navigates Transition Amid Economic Slowdown: The AI Dilemma
3 mins ago
India's IT Sector Navigates Transition Amid Economic Slowdown: The AI Dilemma
India's Private Consumption Growth Hits a Low, Sparking Economic Concerns
3 mins ago
India's Private Consumption Growth Hits a Low, Sparking Economic Concerns
Airtel Rewards Customers with Refunded Transaction Fees; DSTV Faces Customer Complaints
38 seconds ago
Airtel Rewards Customers with Refunded Transaction Fees; DSTV Faces Customer Complaints
Dorset Council Eyes Revenue Boost Through Fee Hikes
47 seconds ago
Dorset Council Eyes Revenue Boost Through Fee Hikes
The Pullin Family Closes Two Weymouth Restaurants Amid Economic Challenges
1 min ago
The Pullin Family Closes Two Weymouth Restaurants Amid Economic Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
San Joaquin County Fights Opioid Crisis with Naloxone Vending Machines
8 seconds
San Joaquin County Fights Opioid Crisis with Naloxone Vending Machines
Indian-American Republicans in the 2024 Race: A Tale of Shared Roots and Divergent Paths
14 seconds
Indian-American Republicans in the 2024 Race: A Tale of Shared Roots and Divergent Paths
Attorney General Vows to Prosecute '3R' Misusers: Sabah Moves Towards Green Revolution
18 seconds
Attorney General Vows to Prosecute '3R' Misusers: Sabah Moves Towards Green Revolution
2024 Critics Choice Awards: Glamour, Surprises, and Other Celebrity Highlights
22 seconds
2024 Critics Choice Awards: Glamour, Surprises, and Other Celebrity Highlights
The 'Sacred Cows' of Nigeria: A Call for Accountability in Military and Judiciary
31 seconds
The 'Sacred Cows' of Nigeria: A Call for Accountability in Military and Judiciary
Lions Secure Historic Playoff Victory with Randle El's Influence
42 seconds
Lions Secure Historic Playoff Victory with Randle El's Influence
Taiwan Election Results 2024: Geopolitical Tensions and Market Volatility
2 mins
Taiwan Election Results 2024: Geopolitical Tensions and Market Volatility
Nairobi United Triumphs Over Kajiado FC in NSL Clash, Ascends to Third Position
3 mins
Nairobi United Triumphs Over Kajiado FC in NSL Clash, Ascends to Third Position
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app