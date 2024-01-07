en English
Courts & Law

Calcutta High Court Upholds Biological Parents’ Right to Privacy in Adoption Case

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:02 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:55 am EST
Calcutta High Court Upholds Biological Parents’ Right to Privacy in Adoption Case

In a landmark ruling, the Calcutta High Court has upheld the primacy of the right to privacy of biological parents over the right of an adoptee to seek information about their roots. The judgment was passed in the case of a Swiss citizen, adopted from India in 1988, who had filed a plea against a Specialized Adoption Agency for not providing details of his biological parents. Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya, presiding over the case, offered a nuanced interpretation of rights under the Indian Constitution.

(Read Also: India’s Space Endeavor: Aditya-L1 Solar Mission and the MV Lila Norfolk Incident)

Privacy and the Right to Life

Justice Bhattacharya acknowledged that the right to know one’s origins is a part of the right to life under the Indian Constitution. However, he asserted that the rights of biological parents, particularly in cases involving unwed mothers who surrender their children due to societal pressures, are more fundamental. This perspective is underpinned by a deep understanding of the social complexities and personal hardships that such parents may face.

The Adoption Regulations of 2022

This verdict aligns with Regulation 47(6) of the Adoption Regulations of 2022, which ensures the confidentiality of the identities of biological parents unless they give their explicit consent to disclose their information. This regulation emphasizes protecting the privacy and survival of biological parents, thereby placing their right to confidentiality above the adoptee’s right to discover their ancestry.

(Read Also: Malini Awasthi Sheds Light on ‘Ram Bhakti’, Unravels Intricacies of Ayodhya Movement)

Dissecting the Swiss Adoptee’s Plea

The court dismissed the Swiss adoptee’s plea to seek his biological roots due to a delay of almost two decades in filing the search. The court noted significant changes in the laws governing root search since his adoption. The court underscored the importance of maintaining confidentiality around biological parents, especially unwed mothers, to protect them from potential social ignominy and ostracization.

Courts & Law India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

