Calcutta High Court Conflict: Chief Justice Expresses Regret and Takes Steps Towards Resolution

In an unprecedented and regrettable episode within the esteemed halls of the Calcutta High Court, a conflict between two benches and the Advocate General of Bengal led to a situation that has raised many an eyebrow in the legal fraternity. Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, acknowledging the severity of the situation, expressed profound regret over the incident.

Unrest in the Temple of Law

The conflict originated from a case involving allegations of irregularities in medical admissions in West Bengal. The situation escalated when a single-judge bench, presided by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, defied a division bench's stay on a CBI investigation. The division bench comprised of Justice Soumen Sen, who found himself at the receiving end of accusations of political bias and corruption from Justice Gangopadhyay, engendering a deep rift within the Calcutta High Court.

Intervention by the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court, viewing the situation with concern, intervened in the matter. In a decisive move, it stayed all proceedings pending before the Calcutta High Court and transferred the entire matter to itself for a three-week hearing. The Bengal government and a federation of SC/ST students, also stakeholders in the case, filed separate petitions related to the matter.

Steps towards Resolution

In a significant development indicating a resolution to the judicial conflict, education-related cases pending before Justice Gangopadhyay's bench were reassigned. The new roster issued by Chief Justice Sivagnanam allocated these matters to the single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha. Justice Sivagnanam expressed hope for the normalization of the situation, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining the decorum and integrity of the court.

Justice Mantha, who had previously been in the headlines due to a boycott of his bench by certain advocates, and for slanderous posters pasted on his residence, now finds himself in a position of significant responsibility. He will be presiding over the education-related matters, previously under the jurisdiction of the division bench headed by Justice Sen, a significant case among them still pending.

In conclusion, the regret expressed by Chief Justice Sivagnanam and the reorganization of cases indicate a step towards resolving the recent judicial conflict at the Calcutta High Court. His commitment to maintaining the court's integrity reflects the dedication of the judiciary to uphold the highest standards of legal proceedings, ensuring the public's trust in the system remains unscathed.