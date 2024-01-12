en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Burr & Forman Reports Data Breach Impacting Client Information

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:16 pm EST
Burr & Forman Reports Data Breach Impacting Client Information

In a stark revelation, Burr & Forman – the Alabama-based law firm, has confirmed a data breach that compromised client information. The initial detection of this breach was on October 23, 2023, when the firm noticed unusual activity on one of its networked laptops. A subsequent investigation exposed that an unauthorized individual had accessed certain documents and sensitive information within the law firm’s systems.

Details of the Breach

The confirmation of the breach involving personal information came on November 10, 2023. The compromised data included individuals’ names, Social Security numbers, medical coding information along with corresponding dates and descriptions, and insurance information.

Risk to the Victims

This data breach has raised alarm bells about the security of sensitive information handled by law firms and its possible implications for the affected individuals. The potential risk of identity theft and fraud looms for the victims of this breach, adding to their woes.

Investigation by Markovits, Stock & DeMarco

Markovits, Stock & DeMarco, a law firm with a track record in handling data breach cases, is investigating the claims on behalf of the victims. The breach reportedly affected confidential and personal information of 16,581 individuals from Texas. Burr & Forman LLP detected a cyberattack on its computer systems and network on October 23, 2023, but did not report the data breach to the authorities and affected parties until January 11, 2024.

0
Courts & Law Cybersecurity United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
11 seconds ago
Alan Dershowitz Discusses Trump's Legal Challenges and the Supreme Court's Role in 2024 Elections
Noted legal scholar, Alan Dershowitz, recently appeared on Nigel Farage’s GBNews program to delve into the legal challenges former President Donald Trump faces concerning his place on the ballot for the upcoming 2024 elections. Dershowitz, with his profound legal acumen, referenced historical cases to shed light on the gravity of the present situation and further
Alan Dershowitz Discusses Trump's Legal Challenges and the Supreme Court's Role in 2024 Elections
Warren County Strengthens Jail Security Amidst Manhunt for Escaped Homicide Suspect
22 mins ago
Warren County Strengthens Jail Security Amidst Manhunt for Escaped Homicide Suspect
Jamestown Homicide Suspect Escapes Jail: Authorities Urge Vigilance
23 mins ago
Jamestown Homicide Suspect Escapes Jail: Authorities Urge Vigilance
Joint Police Operation Nabs Narcotics Suspects in Braintree
1 min ago
Joint Police Operation Nabs Narcotics Suspects in Braintree
Extreme Body Modification Court Case: A Disturbing Glimpse into a Dark Subculture
6 mins ago
Extreme Body Modification Court Case: A Disturbing Glimpse into a Dark Subculture
Brittney Smith Appointed as Circuit Judge in St. Charles County
9 mins ago
Brittney Smith Appointed as Circuit Judge in St. Charles County
Latest Headlines
World News
Alan Dershowitz Discusses Trump's Legal Challenges and the Supreme Court's Role in 2024 Elections
12 seconds
Alan Dershowitz Discusses Trump's Legal Challenges and the Supreme Court's Role in 2024 Elections
Narendra Modi's Emotional Connection with 'Pran Pratishtha' Consecration Ceremony
26 seconds
Narendra Modi's Emotional Connection with 'Pran Pratishtha' Consecration Ceremony
Cris Dishman, Former NFL Star, Appointed Head Coach at Texas Southern University
40 seconds
Cris Dishman, Former NFL Star, Appointed Head Coach at Texas Southern University
Old Church Building in Taber to Become a Hub for Arts and Sports
43 seconds
Old Church Building in Taber to Become a Hub for Arts and Sports
Reston Association Forms Land Use Committee to Bolster Community Influence
1 min
Reston Association Forms Land Use Committee to Bolster Community Influence
Arizona Cardinals' 2023 Season: A Symphony of Community and Football
1 min
Arizona Cardinals' 2023 Season: A Symphony of Community and Football
Sven-Goran Eriksson's Heartbreaking Revelation on 'Friday Night with Niall Paterson'
1 min
Sven-Goran Eriksson's Heartbreaking Revelation on 'Friday Night with Niall Paterson'
Vermont Community Rallies in 'Caravan of Kindness' for 8-Year-Old Leukemia Fighter
2 mins
Vermont Community Rallies in 'Caravan of Kindness' for 8-Year-Old Leukemia Fighter
Former Suriname President Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence, Escalates Political Tensions
3 mins
Former Suriname President Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence, Escalates Political Tensions
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
51 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app