Burr & Forman Reports Data Breach Impacting Client Information

In a stark revelation, Burr & Forman – the Alabama-based law firm, has confirmed a data breach that compromised client information. The initial detection of this breach was on October 23, 2023, when the firm noticed unusual activity on one of its networked laptops. A subsequent investigation exposed that an unauthorized individual had accessed certain documents and sensitive information within the law firm’s systems.

Details of the Breach

The confirmation of the breach involving personal information came on November 10, 2023. The compromised data included individuals’ names, Social Security numbers, medical coding information along with corresponding dates and descriptions, and insurance information.

Risk to the Victims

This data breach has raised alarm bells about the security of sensitive information handled by law firms and its possible implications for the affected individuals. The potential risk of identity theft and fraud looms for the victims of this breach, adding to their woes.

Investigation by Markovits, Stock & DeMarco

Markovits, Stock & DeMarco, a law firm with a track record in handling data breach cases, is investigating the claims on behalf of the victims. The breach reportedly affected confidential and personal information of 16,581 individuals from Texas. Burr & Forman LLP detected a cyberattack on its computer systems and network on October 23, 2023, but did not report the data breach to the authorities and affected parties until January 11, 2024.