Burns & Levinson Law Firm Announces Promotions: Four Attorneys Elevated to Partner

Burns & Levinson, a renowned full-service law firm, has announced the elevation of four standout attorneys to partnership. The news came from the firm’s offices based in Boston, Providence, and London. The promoted partners, Kelly Ballentine, Michael DeIulis, Andrea Nelson, and Gregory Paonessa, have each made significant contributions in their respective fields, demonstrating leadership and expertise.

Meet the New Partners

Kelly Ballentine is a force in business litigation, employment disputes, and insurance coverage disputes. Her considerable achievements include being named a Best Lawyers in America 2024 One to Watch and a Massachusetts Rising Star. A graduate of the University of Connecticut School of Law and Boston University School of Management Honors Program, Ballentine’s promotion is well-deserved.

Michael DeIulis is a specialist in complex commercial disputes. His exceptional client service has garnered recognition from the BTI Consulting Group. He has also been named a Best Lawyers in America 2024 One to Watch in Alternative Dispute Resolution. DeIulis, a Boston College Law School and Boston College graduate, adds another layer of expertise to the partner team.

Andrea Nelson is a passionate advocate in divorce and family law matters. She has been named a Best Lawyers in America One to Watch in Family Law for 2023 and 2024. Nelson’s robust academic background includes a J.D. from Seton Hall University School of Law and a B.A. from Stonehill College.

Gregory Paonessa is an expert in complex business disputes, with a particular expertise in various alternative dispute resolution processes. A graduate of the New England School of Law and the University of Vermont, Paonessa’s promotion strengthens the firm’s dispute resolution capabilities.

Burns & Levinson: A Comprehensive Legal Force

Burns & Levinson offers services in various legal areas, including business and finance, litigation, family law, employment, and more. The firm is driven by a mission to solve legal issues for regional, national, and international clients in a collaborative and cost-effective manner. With the elevation of these four attorneys, Burns & Levinson solidifies its reputation for legal excellence and leadership.