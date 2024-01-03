en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Burns & Levinson Law Firm Announces Promotions: Four Attorneys Elevated to Partner

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST
Burns & Levinson Law Firm Announces Promotions: Four Attorneys Elevated to Partner

Burns & Levinson, a renowned full-service law firm, has announced the elevation of four standout attorneys to partnership. The news came from the firm’s offices based in Boston, Providence, and London. The promoted partners, Kelly Ballentine, Michael DeIulis, Andrea Nelson, and Gregory Paonessa, have each made significant contributions in their respective fields, demonstrating leadership and expertise.

Meet the New Partners

Kelly Ballentine is a force in business litigation, employment disputes, and insurance coverage disputes. Her considerable achievements include being named a Best Lawyers in America 2024 One to Watch and a Massachusetts Rising Star. A graduate of the University of Connecticut School of Law and Boston University School of Management Honors Program, Ballentine’s promotion is well-deserved.

Michael DeIulis is a specialist in complex commercial disputes. His exceptional client service has garnered recognition from the BTI Consulting Group. He has also been named a Best Lawyers in America 2024 One to Watch in Alternative Dispute Resolution. DeIulis, a Boston College Law School and Boston College graduate, adds another layer of expertise to the partner team.

Andrea Nelson is a passionate advocate in divorce and family law matters. She has been named a Best Lawyers in America One to Watch in Family Law for 2023 and 2024. Nelson’s robust academic background includes a J.D. from Seton Hall University School of Law and a B.A. from Stonehill College.

Gregory Paonessa is an expert in complex business disputes, with a particular expertise in various alternative dispute resolution processes. A graduate of the New England School of Law and the University of Vermont, Paonessa’s promotion strengthens the firm’s dispute resolution capabilities.

Burns & Levinson: A Comprehensive Legal Force

Burns & Levinson offers services in various legal areas, including business and finance, litigation, family law, employment, and more. The firm is driven by a mission to solve legal issues for regional, national, and international clients in a collaborative and cost-effective manner. With the elevation of these four attorneys, Burns & Levinson solidifies its reputation for legal excellence and leadership.

0
Business Courts & Law United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
40 seconds ago
Nestlé's North America CEO Steve Presley Foresees Innovation-Driven 2024 Amid Economic Challenges
Steve Presley, CEO of Nestlé’s Zone North America, offers a hopeful outlook for 2024, hanging upon the twin pillars of innovation and marketing. After three tumultuous years grappling with the fallout of COVID-19, supply-chain disruptions, and inflationary pressure, Nestlé is now poised to harness the reshaped consumer landscape in its favor. Revolution in Consumption Patterns
Nestlé's North America CEO Steve Presley Foresees Innovation-Driven 2024 Amid Economic Challenges
Soaring Medical Spa Industry in the United States: A Closer Look at the Risks and Regulations
3 mins ago
Soaring Medical Spa Industry in the United States: A Closer Look at the Risks and Regulations
Cryptocurrency Crash: $200B Wiped Out Amid ETF Rumors, Yet Bullish Signals Emerge
3 mins ago
Cryptocurrency Crash: $200B Wiped Out Amid ETF Rumors, Yet Bullish Signals Emerge
Jimmy Seas Pan Pasta's Owner Embarks on a New Culinary Journey in Connecticut
1 min ago
Jimmy Seas Pan Pasta's Owner Embarks on a New Culinary Journey in Connecticut
Opelousas Welcomes New Transitional Housing Facility Amid Other Regional Developments
2 mins ago
Opelousas Welcomes New Transitional Housing Facility Amid Other Regional Developments
Black Salmon and LD&D Partner to Develop $115M Mixed-Use Tower 'Gallery Haus' in St. Petersburg
2 mins ago
Black Salmon and LD&D Partner to Develop $115M Mixed-Use Tower 'Gallery Haus' in St. Petersburg
Latest Headlines
World News
Premier League's Overperformers and Underperformers: A Mid-season Analysis
16 seconds
Premier League's Overperformers and Underperformers: A Mid-season Analysis
MSNBC Anchor Faces Live Broadcast Dilemma Amid Father's New Federal Charges
30 seconds
MSNBC Anchor Faces Live Broadcast Dilemma Amid Father's New Federal Charges
Track Master S2: Revolutionizing Outdoor Access at Wharton State Forest
52 seconds
Track Master S2: Revolutionizing Outdoor Access at Wharton State Forest
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
1 min
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Uncertainty Surrounds Josh Jacobs Ahead of Raiders' Season Finale
1 min
Uncertainty Surrounds Josh Jacobs Ahead of Raiders' Season Finale
Arina Kobayashi Crowned Combat Press 2023 Female Fighter of the Year in Kickboxing
2 mins
Arina Kobayashi Crowned Combat Press 2023 Female Fighter of the Year in Kickboxing
Mustafa Ali Announces World Tour, Set to Debut at HoG: Reckoning 2024
2 mins
Mustafa Ali Announces World Tour, Set to Debut at HoG: Reckoning 2024
Radmila Lolly Unveils Groundbreaking Miami Heat Collection: A Unique Blend of Music, Fashion, and Sport
2 mins
Radmila Lolly Unveils Groundbreaking Miami Heat Collection: A Unique Blend of Music, Fashion, and Sport
South Bay Witnesses Historic Swell: Surfers Ride Waves of the Century
2 mins
South Bay Witnesses Historic Swell: Surfers Ride Waves of the Century
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
1 min
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
22 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
30 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app