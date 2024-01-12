en English
Courts & Law

Bullfighting’s Comeback in Mexico City Amid Legal Dispute and Cultural Debate

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:02 am EST
Bullfighting’s Comeback in Mexico City Amid Legal Dispute and Cultural Debate

The centuries-old tradition of bullfighting is poised for a return to Mexico City’s Plaza de Toros, the world’s largest bullring, after a legal dispute resulted in a suspension lasting over a year. The practice, originating from the era of Spanish conquistadors, had been brought to a halt in June 2022 when a judge sided with animal rights activists who filed a lawsuit calling for its indefinite suspension.

Legal Tussle and Economic Impact

In December of the same year, however, Mexico’s Supreme Court overturned the suspension. It should be noted that the court’s ruling only addressed technical aspects of the case, and did not make a definitive judgment on the central issue. The director of Plaza de Toros, Mario Zulaica, breathed a sigh of relief at the decision, underscoring the cultural rights and the economic ramifications of bullfighting.

Zulaica emphasized that the suspension had barred thousands from practicing their profession and deprived many of their right to cultural enjoyment. The bullfighting industry is substantial, generating an estimated $343 million in revenue and providing employment for approximately 80,000 people in 2018.

A Referendum on Bullfighting

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador proposed holding a referendum to decide on the future of bullfighting in Mexico City. This move could potentially bring an end to the legal strife and offer a democratic solution to the contentious issue. As it stands, bullfighting remains legal in most of Mexico’s states, with only a handful of exceptions.

As the date for the return of bullfighting in Plaza de Toros on January 28 draws near, the nation stands divided. With a tradition deeply rooted in Mexican culture on one hand and an increasing global consciousness about animal rights on the other, the proposed referendum may prove to be a crucial turning point for this ancient sport in Mexico.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

