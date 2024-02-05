Brooklyn Software Engineer Ignites Gun Rights Debate Amid Prosecution

On a chilly morning in Brooklyn, New York, local software engineer, Dexter 'Carbon Mike' Taylor, found himself on the receiving end of a joint ATF/NYPD raid. His crime? Manufacturing his own firearms. This surprising turn of events has set the stage for a heated debate on gun rights, drawing the attention of advocates and critics alike.

From Coding to Gun Crafting

Taylor, a tech maven by trade, leveraged his acumen in software and data to venture into an uncharted domain: firearm manufacturing. His intent was not to peddle these firearms, rather he sought to apply his expertise to advance weapon science. The irony of his situation is not lost on him, as he pointed out the hypocrisy of anti-gun progressives who disarm citizens in a city governed by Democrats, yet simultaneously warn of the threat posed by white supremacists.

A Battlefield beyond the Courtroom

The confiscation of Taylor's possessions, including his computers, phone, credit cards, and of course, his self-manufactured guns, marks the beginning of a legal battle that threatens to land him behind bars for up to 18 years. Yet, Taylor remains unfazed, viewing his prosecution as a pivotal case for gun rights. In an interview with conservative radio talk show host Dana Loesch, Taylor passionately defended his position, igniting a wave of support from the gun rights community.

A Financial Lifeline

As the legal challenges mount, Taylor has turned to the crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo to raise funds for his defense. The campaign, he hopes, will not only cover his legal fees but also shine a spotlight on what he believes to be an infringement on his constitutionally protected rights. Despite the daunting prospect of a lengthy prison sentence, Taylor remains committed to fighting for his freedom and the principles he holds dear.