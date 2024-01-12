Brittney Smith Appointed as Circuit Judge in St. Charles County

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has appointed Associate Circuit Judge Brittney Smith to the position of circuit judge in St. Charles County Circuit Court. A native of St. Charles, Smith has been serving in her role as an associate circuit judge since 2019.

Brittney Smith: From Prosecutor to Judge

Prior to her judicial tenure, Smith worked as a special victims prosecutor within the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Her journey from a special victims prosecutor to a circuit judge reflects her dedication to the cause of justice and her commitment to her community.

Brittney Smith’s Educational Background

Smith is a proud alumna of Boston University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration. She later went on to obtain her law degree from St. Louis University. Her educational credentials stand as a testament to her intellectual rigor and commitment to her profession.

Appointment Fills Vacancy in St. Charles County Circuit Court

Smith steps into her new role to fill the vacancy left by Judge Rebeca Navarro-McKelvey, who was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District in December. This appointment not only acknowledges Smith’s dedication to her profession, but also ensures that St. Charles County Circuit Court continues its operations without any significant interruption.