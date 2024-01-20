Brennan Keeler Appointed as Judge for the 19th Judicial Circuit

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has confirmed the appointment of Brennan Keeler, a seasoned attorney with roots in Hobe Sound, to the esteemed position of judge for the 19th Judicial Circuit. Keeler is all set to fill the vacancy left by Circuit Court Judge Robert Belanger, who bid adieu to his illustrious career in November of the preceding year, leaving two years of his final term unfulfilled.

Advertisment

A Glimpse into Keeler's Legal Journey

Brennan Keeler's legal odyssey is marked by an impressive array of roles and responsibilities. It began with his tenure as an assistant state attorney from 2010 to 2013—a period that saw him managing an expansive caseload, with offenses ranging from misdemeanors to felonies. The subsequent years saw Keeler don the mantle of a police legal adviser in Port St. Lucie and an assistant county attorney for Martin County, further enriching his legal expertise.

Since 2016, Keeler's professional journey took a turn towards representation, as he began working with the Police Benevolent Association. Here, he dealt with intricate matters of contract negotiations, internal affairs representation, and critical incidents such as officer-involved shootings. Keeler’s tenure at the Association is a testament to his adept negotiation skills and his ability to navigate high-pressure situations.

Advertisment

Keeler's Local Roots and Academic Journey

Brennan Keeler's connection to Florida runs deep. Having resided in the state for 33 years, he is rooted in the local culture and community. His family owns a business in Port St. Lucie, further strengthening his ties with the region. These local connections, coupled with his dedication to public service, make Keeler a fitting choice for a judicial role that requires an understanding of the local social fabric.

On the academic front, Keeler's journey is equally impressive. He received his bachelor's degree from Boston College before venturing into the realm of law. His legal education was pursued at the Florida A&M College of Law, culminating in a law degree from Florida State University.