Accidents

Boyle Heights Tragedy: Deputy’s Negligence Leads to Children’s Deaths, No Charges Filed

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 4:25 am EST
Boyle Heights Tragedy: Deputy’s Negligence Leads to Children’s Deaths, No Charges Filed

Two young boys, Jose Luis Hernandez, 7, and Marcos Hernandez, 9, lost their lives in an unfortunate chain-reaction crash that rocked the quiet Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles in 2017. The mother of the boys, Maria Veronica Solis Munoz, was left significantly injured.

The Unfortunate Incident

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Carrie Esmeralda Robles-Placencia, in response to a shooting report, dashed into an intersection against a red light without activating her siren. The consequences were devastating; her cruiser was hit by another vehicle, causing a collision that led to her vehicle striking the children and their mother on the sidewalk.

The Aftermath

A memo from the district attorney declared Robles-Placencia, a three-year veteran of the department but new to field work, at fault due to her negligence. However, despite the heavy implications, she will not face vehicular manslaughter charges due to insufficient evidence. Both Robles-Placencia and her training officer, Vincent Moran, remain employed with the Sheriff’s Department.

Community Outcry and Legal Implications

The grieving family has filed a wrongful death suit, which is currently pending. The incident has sparked community outrage and raised serious concerns about law enforcement driving practices. This is not an isolated case; the community recalls a similar incident in 2013, where Deputy Kamal Jannah’s vehicle killed two people while responding to a non-emergency call without using lights and sirens, and also escaped charges.

Accidents Courts & Law United States
