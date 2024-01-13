Bournemouth Man Faces Legal Consequences for Breaching Domestic Violence Order

On a chilly January day in Bournemouth, the law came knocking on the door of a quiet house on Clifford Road. The man at the center of this disturbance was Stephen Matthew Smith, a 51-year-old resident found in violation of a domestic violence protection order. This seemingly ordinary man was caught in the act of breaching a protective order, a transgression that would soon lead him into a legal quagmire.

First Brush with the Court

Smith’s first breach of the order was discovered when he was found at an address he was explicitly prohibited from visiting. The incident, which occurred in the heart of winter, led him to Poole Magistrates’ Court on January 4. Taking responsibility for his actions, Smith admitted his guilt and was handed a fine of £50. This encounter with the court could have served as a stern reminder of the repercussions of flouting a domestic violence protection order.

A Repeated Offence

However, Smith’s dealings with the court were far from over. Merely four days later, he was back at Poole Magistrates’ Court, this time for a more serious violation. Smith had made contact with someone he was explicitly forbidden from communicating with on January 6. Once again, he admitted to his actions.

Consequences of Non-compliance

This second breach carried a heavier penalty. Smith’s repeated disregard for the order led him to a stiffer sentence – he was sent to prison for 28 days. This sequence of events serves as a potent reminder of the gravity of domestic violence protection orders and the severe legal implications of failing to adhere to them.