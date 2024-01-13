en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Bombay High Court’s Controversial Ruling: Mutual Attraction, Not Lust

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:55 am EST
Bombay High Court’s Controversial Ruling: Mutual Attraction, Not Lust

In a controversial ruling, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has granted bail to Nitin Dhaberao, a 26-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. The court based its decision on the premise that Dhaberao and the minor girl were involved in a love affair, implying their sexual relationship was born out of mutual attraction rather than lust. This conclusion has sparked extensive debates about the legal and moral ramifications of relationships between young adults and minors.

Ruling Highlights a Consensual Relationship

The case against Dhaberao was spearheaded by the minor girl’s father, who alleged that his daughter left the house under the pretense of fetching books and didn’t return. As per the court’s findings, the girl willingly left her home and chose to stay with Dhaberao, even stealing ornaments and cash from her home to facilitate their cohabitation. The court pointed out that both individuals were of a tender age, and their sexual relationship seemed to be a manifestation of mutual attraction and not a result of forced assault.

Legal Implications and Public Reaction

The ruling came under scrutiny as Dhaberao was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Despite this, he was granted bail, having already spent nearly three years in prison since his arrest. The decision has bred divergent viewpoints, given the age of the minor involved and the potential violation of child protection laws in India.

Related Sentiment from Madras High Court

In a related context, the Madras High Court has flagged the issue of pornography, emphasizing the need to educate rather than penalize teenagers for its consumption. The court acknowledged the negative impact pornography might have on young individuals and society, suggesting a more comprehensive approach to address the issue.

0
Courts & Law India Social Issues
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
1 min ago
Brielle Police Officer Charged with Computer Theft: A Blow to Public Trust
37-year-old Brielle police officer, Brian M. Dreher, has been indicted with third-degree Computer Theft, a grave charge that has sent shockwaves through the Brick Township community. This revelation comes as a result of a meticulous investigation led by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Responsibility Unit in collaboration with the Brielle Police Department. The Allegations
Brielle Police Officer Charged with Computer Theft: A Blow to Public Trust
Ann Arbor Man Sentenced for Secretly Filming in Public Bathrooms
13 mins ago
Ann Arbor Man Sentenced for Secretly Filming in Public Bathrooms
Five Held by Police Following Knife Brawl in Swindon Town Centre
14 mins ago
Five Held by Police Following Knife Brawl in Swindon Town Centre
Temple Burglary in Hailakandi Leads to Arrest of Suspected Drug Addicts
4 mins ago
Temple Burglary in Hailakandi Leads to Arrest of Suspected Drug Addicts
UP Police Announces Constable Recruitment Exam Date
13 mins ago
UP Police Announces Constable Recruitment Exam Date
Moneta Pizza Parlor Shooting: Shamanique Mickle Convicted of Second-Degree Murder
13 mins ago
Moneta Pizza Parlor Shooting: Shamanique Mickle Convicted of Second-Degree Murder
Latest Headlines
World News
President Muizzu Announces Bold Plans for Maldives' Health and Economy
26 seconds
President Muizzu Announces Bold Plans for Maldives' Health and Economy
Uganda to Dispose of Over 10 Million Expired COVID-19 Vaccines: A Global Equity Issue
33 seconds
Uganda to Dispose of Over 10 Million Expired COVID-19 Vaccines: A Global Equity Issue
ITP and PPP Progress Towards Electoral Understanding Ahead of General Elections
44 seconds
ITP and PPP Progress Towards Electoral Understanding Ahead of General Elections
Midwest Sports Schedule Amid Winter Weather and Local Changes
1 min
Midwest Sports Schedule Amid Winter Weather and Local Changes
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
3 mins
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
3 mins
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
3 mins
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
3 mins
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
3 mins
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
54 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app