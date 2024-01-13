Bombay High Court’s Controversial Ruling: Mutual Attraction, Not Lust

In a controversial ruling, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has granted bail to Nitin Dhaberao, a 26-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. The court based its decision on the premise that Dhaberao and the minor girl were involved in a love affair, implying their sexual relationship was born out of mutual attraction rather than lust. This conclusion has sparked extensive debates about the legal and moral ramifications of relationships between young adults and minors.

Ruling Highlights a Consensual Relationship

The case against Dhaberao was spearheaded by the minor girl’s father, who alleged that his daughter left the house under the pretense of fetching books and didn’t return. As per the court’s findings, the girl willingly left her home and chose to stay with Dhaberao, even stealing ornaments and cash from her home to facilitate their cohabitation. The court pointed out that both individuals were of a tender age, and their sexual relationship seemed to be a manifestation of mutual attraction and not a result of forced assault.

Legal Implications and Public Reaction

The ruling came under scrutiny as Dhaberao was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Despite this, he was granted bail, having already spent nearly three years in prison since his arrest. The decision has bred divergent viewpoints, given the age of the minor involved and the potential violation of child protection laws in India.

Related Sentiment from Madras High Court

In a related context, the Madras High Court has flagged the issue of pornography, emphasizing the need to educate rather than penalize teenagers for its consumption. The court acknowledged the negative impact pornography might have on young individuals and society, suggesting a more comprehensive approach to address the issue.