Bombay High Court Dismisses Petition to Extend Evacuation Deadline for Historic DG Chambers

In a definitive ruling, the Bombay High Court has rejected an appeal lodged by the Kamath Brothers along with six other occupants requesting additional time to vacate the DG Chambers. A century-old edifice stationed on Nanik Motwane Marg in Fort, Mumbai, the DG Chambers is set to undergo crucial repair work under the direction of its owner, Irishman Developers Pvt Ltd.

Building Categorized as Partially Unsafe

The Technical Advisory Committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) deemed the structure as a C2-A category building, implying it is partially unsafe and potentially dangerous. The committee's report, released on July 21, recommended major structural repairs to be completed within a three-month window. However, this period lapsed without the necessary repairs being initiated by the owners.

Eviction Notice Served to Tenants and Lawyers

Post the lapse of the repair period, the tenants, which included the Kamath Brothers and 21 lawyers, were served notices to vacate the premises. The call for immediate evacuation was further instigated by the building owners' failure to undertake the repairs within the stipulated timeline. Irishman Developments Pvt Ltd has since tendered a repair proposal to the BMC, affirming that there are no intentions for redevelopment of the historic building.

Court Dismisses Tenants' Plea for Additional Time

Despite the occupants' plea for an extended three-week period to find alternate accommodations, the court dismissed their petition. The court's decision was influenced by the precarious condition of the building, underscoring the urgency for the tenants to vacate and the critical need for the repairs to commence.