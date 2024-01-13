Bombay High Court Declines Urgent Hearing on Maratha Reservation PIL

In a crucial decision, the Bombay High Court has rejected the urgent listing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that aimed to inhibit strikes and protests related to the Maratha reservation issue in Mumbai. The PIL, filed by activist Hemanth Patil and advocated by RN Kachhwe, was aimed at preventing a large assembly at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai, spearheaded by Manoj Jarange-Patil. This assembly was designed to promote demands for reservations for the Maratha community within public employment and education sectors.

High Court Declines Urgent Hearing

Protest to Proceed as Planned

The Bombay High Court’s decision to decline the urgent hearing means that the rally, hunger strike, and protests planned by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange in Mumbai post-January 20 can proceed as planned. Despite the court’s decision, Jarange reiterated his commitment to enter Mumbai with at least three crore Marathas, affirming the march would take place as scheduled.

A Matter of Jurisdiction

