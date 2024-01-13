en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Bombay High Court Declines Urgent Hearing on Maratha Reservation PIL

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:54 pm EST
Bombay High Court Declines Urgent Hearing on Maratha Reservation PIL

In a crucial decision, the Bombay High Court has rejected the urgent listing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that aimed to inhibit strikes and protests related to the Maratha reservation issue in Mumbai. The PIL, filed by activist Hemanth Patil and advocated by RN Kachhwe, was aimed at preventing a large assembly at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai, spearheaded by Manoj Jarange-Patil. This assembly was designed to promote demands for reservations for the Maratha community within public employment and education sectors.

High Court Declines Urgent Hearing

The court dismissed an urgent hearing on the PIL that sought to restrict Manoj Jarange Patil and his activists from entering the city to advocate their demand for Maratha community reservation in government jobs and education. The court made it clear that the decision to permit such assemblies lay in the hands of the authorities, not the court. The petitioner was advised to bring their concerns to the appropriate authorities for action. The plea also called for the registration of an FIR against Jarange-Patil for alleged breach of peace, public nuisance, and sedition.

Protest to Proceed as Planned

The Bombay High Court’s decision to decline the urgent hearing means that the rally, hunger strike, and protests planned by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange in Mumbai post-January 20 can proceed as planned. Despite the court’s decision, Jarange reiterated his commitment to enter Mumbai with at least three crore Marathas, affirming the march would take place as scheduled.

A Matter of Jurisdiction

The court, refusing to urgently hear the PIL seeking a ban on the rally, hunger strike, and protest in respect to Maratha Reservation, stated that it should not be involved in such matters. The petitioner was encouraged to approach concerned authorities with their grievances. In an emphasis on jurisdiction, the division bench questioned the petitioner’s role in the matter and highlighted that permissions for protests are granted by authorities, not the court.

0
Courts & Law India Protests
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
4 mins ago
Court Upholds Blake Broadcasting's Breach of Warranty Counterclaim Against Video Elephant
Blake Broadcasting LLC, a renowned media company, recently emerged victorious in a breach of warranty counterclaim against Video Elephant Ltd. This ruling, delivered by a federal court in New York, has sparked critical conversations on content rights and their implications in the media landscape. Unraveling the Breach of Contract Case The legal tussle began when
Court Upholds Blake Broadcasting's Breach of Warranty Counterclaim Against Video Elephant
APSARA Authority Disciplines Employee for Violence Against Child Vendor
14 mins ago
APSARA Authority Disciplines Employee for Violence Against Child Vendor
Texas Supreme Court Rules Against Attorney General Paxton in Whistleblower Lawsuit
18 mins ago
Texas Supreme Court Rules Against Attorney General Paxton in Whistleblower Lawsuit
Columbus Police Officers Foster Community Trust with Unique School Visit
6 mins ago
Columbus Police Officers Foster Community Trust with Unique School Visit
Plentyhawk Appeals Sentence After Supervised Release Revocation: A Closer Look
8 mins ago
Plentyhawk Appeals Sentence After Supervised Release Revocation: A Closer Look
U.S. Court of Appeals Upholds Career Offender Classification in a Defining Case
11 mins ago
U.S. Court of Appeals Upholds Career Offender Classification in a Defining Case
Latest Headlines
World News
SMU Mustangs vs. East Carolina Pirates: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
30 seconds
SMU Mustangs vs. East Carolina Pirates: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as Alabama's New Head Coach
32 seconds
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as Alabama's New Head Coach
PDP Advocates for Rollback of Electricity Fee Hike in Srinagar Amid Broader Energy Sector Concerns
34 seconds
PDP Advocates for Rollback of Electricity Fee Hike in Srinagar Amid Broader Energy Sector Concerns
Dayton Flyers Triumph Over Duquesne Dukes in Thrilling Basketball Match
1 min
Dayton Flyers Triumph Over Duquesne Dukes in Thrilling Basketball Match
Listowel Emmets: A Tale of Resilience and Near Successes
3 mins
Listowel Emmets: A Tale of Resilience and Near Successes
AI's Transformative Role: A Panacea for Global and Local Challenges?
3 mins
AI's Transformative Role: A Panacea for Global and Local Challenges?
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign
3 mins
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign
KC Current Secures Ally Sentnor and Brecken Mozingo in the 2024 NWSL Draft: A Step Forward
6 mins
KC Current Secures Ally Sentnor and Brecken Mozingo in the 2024 NWSL Draft: A Step Forward
Mehbooba Mufti Survives Collision, PDP Raises Security Protocol Concerns
6 mins
Mehbooba Mufti Survives Collision, PDP Raises Security Protocol Concerns
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app