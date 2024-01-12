en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Bombay High Court Criticizes BMC and Fire Department over Fire Safety Lapses

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:27 pm EST
Bombay High Court Criticizes BMC and Fire Department over Fire Safety Lapses

The Bombay High Court recently delivered a stern rebuke to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the fire department regarding their lax approach to fire safety. The issue arose from the approval of cantilever stack parking at the Reserve Bank India Employees’ Ashish Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, located in Borivali West, Mumbai. The court’s criticism emerged during a hearing of a petition filed by Dr. Rahul Jain, a practicing ophthalmologist. Dr. Jain’s practice is situated on the ground floor of the society’s building, and he contended that the approved parking blocked the mandatory open space necessary for fire services to access the building. This obstruction, he claimed, violated fire safety and building regulations.

Examining the Violations

The court was particularly critical of the fire department’s argument that the building’s height, being less than 13 stories, did not pose significant fire safety concerns and that it could be accessed from the main road. This stance was deemed unsatisfactory by the court, which emphasized that fire safety should never be compromised, irrespective of the building’s height. The court also underscored the danger of financial transactions influencing safety regulations, specifically pointing to the builder’s payment of a fire safety premium for extra construction.

BMC’s Defense Falls Short

In response to these allegations, the BMC defended its position, stating that the necessary concessions were approved back in 2013 and that all the plans were in accordance with regulatory guidelines. The fire department also maintained its stance that there were no fire safety violations, arguing that the building, being under 32 meters in height, was accessible from the main road, and a small ambulance could fit under the cantilever.

Court’s Stance on the Evidence

However, the court contested these claims, pointing out that photographs submitted by the petitioner clearly showed access being obstructed. The court further indicated that it would scrutinize the affidavits provided by the BMC and the fire department for inconsistencies. The society was not represented in court, leading to the case being adjourned to January 18 to allow the society another chance to present its case.

The Bombay High Court’s criticism of the BMC and the fire department highlights the importance of adherence to fire safety regulations. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for future cases involving similar issues, potentially affecting city planning and construction norms across the nation. It emphasizes the necessity for strict regulatory adherence, the need for accountability, and the importance of prioritizing safety over financial considerations.

0
Courts & Law India Safety
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
23 seconds ago
Pepsi Violated Collective Bargaining Agreement, Rules Arbitrator
Arbitrator Matthew M. Franckiewicz has delivered a crucial ruling, finding Pepsi in violation of its collective bargaining agreement. The soda giant has been found guilty of using non-bargaining unit sales representatives or sales managers to perform tasks customarily executed by bargaining unit merchandisers. This contentious labor dispute was brought to light by the representatives of
Pepsi Violated Collective Bargaining Agreement, Rules Arbitrator
Future Claims Can Be Waived in Settlement Agreements: Scottish Court Ruling
23 mins ago
Future Claims Can Be Waived in Settlement Agreements: Scottish Court Ruling
Impersonating Taxi Driver Convicted of Kidnapping and Sexual Assault in Swansea
23 mins ago
Impersonating Taxi Driver Convicted of Kidnapping and Sexual Assault in Swansea
Sills & Betteridge LLP: A Steep Ascent in UK Legal Rankings Amid Commitment to Gender Diversity
9 mins ago
Sills & Betteridge LLP: A Steep Ascent in UK Legal Rankings Amid Commitment to Gender Diversity
Brace for Surge in Whistleblower Complaints, Warns Legal Expert
18 mins ago
Brace for Surge in Whistleblower Complaints, Warns Legal Expert
€3.43 Million Cocaine Seizure at Rosslare Europort Amid Heightened Border Controls
19 mins ago
€3.43 Million Cocaine Seizure at Rosslare Europort Amid Heightened Border Controls
Latest Headlines
World News
National Bobblehead Museum Unveils 2024 Presidential Candidate Series
1 min
National Bobblehead Museum Unveils 2024 Presidential Candidate Series
Labour Candidates Challenge SEND Services in Hertfordshire, Demand Improvements
1 min
Labour Candidates Challenge SEND Services in Hertfordshire, Demand Improvements
Raju Pathak Cricket Academy's Inspiring Journey to MCC Pro-40 Semifinals
2 mins
Raju Pathak Cricket Academy's Inspiring Journey to MCC Pro-40 Semifinals
ESPN Apologies for Emmy Awards Scam
2 mins
ESPN Apologies for Emmy Awards Scam
Proactive Healthcare Management: Lagos State's Shield Against Social Media Criticism
3 mins
Proactive Healthcare Management: Lagos State's Shield Against Social Media Criticism
Venezuela's Chavista Majority Initiates Probe into Former Deputies and Allies
4 mins
Venezuela's Chavista Majority Initiates Probe into Former Deputies and Allies
MindLink Air: A Quantum Leap in Cognitive Wearable Technology
4 mins
MindLink Air: A Quantum Leap in Cognitive Wearable Technology
IRS Recovers $360 Million More in Overdue Taxes from Millionaires
7 mins
IRS Recovers $360 Million More in Overdue Taxes from Millionaires
Wyoming Chronicles: Historic Restoration, Touching Tributes, and Outdoor Recognition
8 mins
Wyoming Chronicles: Historic Restoration, Touching Tributes, and Outdoor Recognition
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app