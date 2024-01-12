Bombay High Court Criticizes BMC and Fire Department over Fire Safety Lapses

The Bombay High Court recently delivered a stern rebuke to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the fire department regarding their lax approach to fire safety. The issue arose from the approval of cantilever stack parking at the Reserve Bank India Employees’ Ashish Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, located in Borivali West, Mumbai. The court’s criticism emerged during a hearing of a petition filed by Dr. Rahul Jain, a practicing ophthalmologist. Dr. Jain’s practice is situated on the ground floor of the society’s building, and he contended that the approved parking blocked the mandatory open space necessary for fire services to access the building. This obstruction, he claimed, violated fire safety and building regulations.

Examining the Violations

The court was particularly critical of the fire department’s argument that the building’s height, being less than 13 stories, did not pose significant fire safety concerns and that it could be accessed from the main road. This stance was deemed unsatisfactory by the court, which emphasized that fire safety should never be compromised, irrespective of the building’s height. The court also underscored the danger of financial transactions influencing safety regulations, specifically pointing to the builder’s payment of a fire safety premium for extra construction.

BMC’s Defense Falls Short

In response to these allegations, the BMC defended its position, stating that the necessary concessions were approved back in 2013 and that all the plans were in accordance with regulatory guidelines. The fire department also maintained its stance that there were no fire safety violations, arguing that the building, being under 32 meters in height, was accessible from the main road, and a small ambulance could fit under the cantilever.

Court’s Stance on the Evidence

However, the court contested these claims, pointing out that photographs submitted by the petitioner clearly showed access being obstructed. The court further indicated that it would scrutinize the affidavits provided by the BMC and the fire department for inconsistencies. The society was not represented in court, leading to the case being adjourned to January 18 to allow the society another chance to present its case.

The Bombay High Court’s criticism of the BMC and the fire department highlights the importance of adherence to fire safety regulations. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for future cases involving similar issues, potentially affecting city planning and construction norms across the nation. It emphasizes the necessity for strict regulatory adherence, the need for accountability, and the importance of prioritizing safety over financial considerations.