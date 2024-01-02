Bombay High Court Acquits Man in Modesty Case, Sets New Precedent

In a landmark ruling, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, spearheaded by Justice Anil Pansare, has exonerated a man previously convicted of outraging a woman’s modesty, arguing that following and pestering a woman does not necessarily equate to an act that jolts a woman’s sense of decency. The man, a 36-year-old labourer, was originally condemned to two years of rigorous imprisonment after the victim testified that he had stalked her on multiple occasions, hurled abuses at her, and shoved her while she was riding a bicycle.

Deciphering the Decency

The High Court underscored that while these actions may be deemed offensive or irritating, they do not encroach upon the decency of a woman. The court further elaborated that the accusations were primarily founded on the victim’s testimony, who was the star witness in the case. A local shopkeeper, who was also a witness, did not corroborate the prosecution’s claims. In a significant reference to a Supreme Court ruling, the bench highlighted that for an act to be categorized as outraging a woman’s modesty, the application of criminal force with the intention to outrage her modesty must be proven beyond reasonable doubt.

Unraveling the Case

The judgement came in response to the criminal revision application filed by the man, questioning the legality, correctness, and validity of the Sessions Court’s verdict that upheld his conviction under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The High Court’s decision to acquit the man serves as a testament to the importance of substantiated evidence in legal proceedings, reinforcing the principle that every accusation must be backed by irrefutable proof.

Understanding Outrage of Modesty

Section 354 of the IPC deals with assault or criminal force to a woman with the intention to outrage her modesty. However, the Bombay High Court’s ruling accentuates the need for comprehensive interpretation of the law, urging the judicial system to meticulously examine the nuances of each case. The judgement not only offers new insights into the understanding of modesty but also underscores the significance of the burden of proof in legal proceedings.