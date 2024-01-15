en English
Courts & Law

Bite Mark Analysis: A Discredited Forensic Method Still Impacting Legal Cases

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:22 am EST
Bite mark analysis, once a revered forensic method used in criminal investigations, has been facing mounting skepticism and criticism within the U.S. legal system. Despite its use in thousands of cases, the scientific validity of this method is being intensely questioned. Strikingly, four separate scientific bodies, including the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and the National Institute of Standards and Technology, have concluded that bite mark analysis lacks scientific credibility.

The Frailty of Bite Mark Analysis

These organizations argue that it’s impossible to identify the source of a bite mark with reasonable accuracy. Forensic experts themselves cannot consistently agree on whether an injury is a human bite mark. Furthermore, it’s now understood that human dental patterns are not unique at the individual level, further undermining the reliability of this method.

The Human Cost of Flawed Forensics

Keith Harward, a man who spent 33 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit, is a stark example of the damage caused by faulty bite mark analysis. Harward was exonerated in 2016 with the help of the Innocence Project after DNA evidence revealed the real culprit. His case is one of at least 36 wrongful convictions overturned due to discredited bite mark evidence.

Continued Challenges and Steps Forward

Despite these exonerations and the growing scientific consensus against bite mark forensics, courts have not universally ruled the method inadmissible. This has led to ongoing challenges by defense lawyers and efforts by organizations like the Innocence Project to free those wrongfully convicted. Professional associations of forensic odontologists, while acknowledging the issues with bite mark analysis, argue that the discipline has made strides in addressing past concerns and should not be broadly dismissed.

As the debate rages on, one thing is clear – education among legal professionals regarding the limitations of bite mark analysis is desperately needed. Only then can we hope to prevent future cases of wrongful convictions based on discredited forensic methods.

Courts & Law Science & Technology United States
