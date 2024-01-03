en English
Courts & Law

Birmingham Trial: Kieron Brockhouse Accused of Supporting Proscribed Terrorist Groups

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
Kieron Brockhouse stands trial at Birmingham Crown Court, facing two charges under the Terrorist Act 2000 for supporting a proscribed organization. The defendant is accused of flying flags associated with the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF) and the Ulster Defence Association (UDA), both branded as terrorist groups in 1973 and 1992, respectively. These flags were allegedly displayed at two properties in Dudley and Halesowen and were also posted on social media platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp.

Charges and Accusations

Prosecutor Martin Hackett alleges that Brockhouse, despite his claims of ignorance, was reckless as to whether his actions would encourage support for these organizations. The defendant, after his arrest, told the police that he is an Orangeman and insisted that the flags were merely a symbol of his allegiance.

Prosecution’s Argument and Evidence

The prosecution, however, argues that Brockhouse was fully aware of the implications of his actions, given his visits to Northern Ireland and the nature of the UFF and UDA. The trial is expected to feature testimony from a professor well-versed in the background and history of organizations in Northern Ireland. This testimony will be used to shed light on Brockhouse’s mindset and his alleged support for loyalist Northern Irish movements.

Continuation of the Trial

The trial is ongoing, with further proceedings to resume on Thursday. The court is anticipated to delve into details regarding Brockhouse’s association with the banned organizations and the extent of his actions in promoting them. As the trial proceeds, it will assess not only the legality of Brockhouse’s actions but also the broader implications of such displays of allegiance in the public sphere.

Courts & Law Terrorism United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

