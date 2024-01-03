en English
Courts & Law

Biosimilar Manufacturers Challenge Biologic Drug Patents: A New Legal Landscape

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
Biosimilar Manufacturers Challenge Biologic Drug Patents: A New Legal Landscape

Biosimilar manufacturers are increasingly challenging biologic drug patents, the most recent activity being at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). Biocon Biologics Inc. has taken center stage with an inter partes review (IPR) challenge against Janssen Biotech, Inc.’s patent (U.S. Patent No. 10,961,307). The patent pertains to treatments for ulcerative colitis using ustekinumab.

Biosimilars Challenge Biologic Drug Patents

This legal move follows a settlement between Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, and Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd., effectively terminating a prior IPR challenge to the same patent. Johnson & Johnson had also settled with several other companies, including Amgen and Teva, related to ustekinumab.

In a separate but equally aggressive move, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has been defending its aflibercept patents, used for treating angiogenic eye disorders, against multiple IPR challenges. Samsung, in particular, has also challenged patents related to vials containing aflibercept formulations.

PTAB Institutes Samsung’s IPR Challenges

Moreover, the PTAB has instituted Samsung’s IPR challenge of a Regeneron patent (U.S. Patent No. 10,888,601) that encompasses treatments for diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy.

In another series of challenges, Samsung has successfully initiated IPRs against five patents held by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. These patents concern eculizumab compositions for treating paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. The PTAB granted institution of all these IPR petitions between December 8 and December 20, 2023.

Implications of the Legal Activities

These legal activities signal an escalating competition in the biopharmaceutical landscape, particularly between biosimilar manufacturers and biologic drug patent holders. The implications of these challenges could reshape the terrain of biologic and biosimilar drug development and availability, potentially influencing both market dynamics and patient access to these treatments.

As the biosimilar landscape continues to evolve, so will the strategies employed by companies to protect their patents or challenge those of competitors. The current flurry of activity at the PTAB is just one indicator of the vigorous competition in this sector. As biosimilar manufacturers continue to challenge existing patents, the outcomes of these legal battles will shape the future of the industry.

Courts & Law
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

