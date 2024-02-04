Billionaire Shivjibhai Varsani to Attend Court Proceedings Virtually From Hospital Bed

At 70, billionaire Shivjibhai Varsani is no stranger to the courtrooms, but his recent bout with a severe illness has made the traditional courtroom appearances challenging. Sensing the urgency of his health situation and in a rare move, the court has granted permission for Varsani to attend his case proceedings from a hospital bed in India, virtually.

Approval Amid Skepticism

Senior resident magistrate Gladys Ollimo approved Varsani's request to seek urgent medical treatment abroad and to participate in the court session scheduled for Tuesday online, contingent on the availability of a virtual platform. This approval came after Varsani's legal representatives, M Kinyua and King'ang'ia Wachira, successfully argued for his virtual attendance.

Proof of Travel

However, the court's approval did not come without conditions. It required evidence of Varsani's travel, such as an air ticket or boarding pass, to be submitted. The prosecution had been skeptical of Varsani's repeated absences from court appearances. In fact, the court had even issued six arrest warrants against him, signaling its frustration with his continued no-shows.

Charges and Co-Defendants

However, these warrants were suspended by chief magistrate Alex Ithuku in December when hospital documents from India confirmed that Varsani was, indeed, receiving treatment. Varsani, along with Paresh Parbat and Victor Were, faces 11 charges related to the illegal transfer of a share valued at Sh20 billion and forgery of the late Premji Pindolla's signature to defraud him. The share was part of the holdings in Ghanshyam Builders, owned by the deceased Pindolla.