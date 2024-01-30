Billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev Loses Lawsuit Against Sotheby's Over Alleged Art Fraud

In a high-stakes legal clash within the opaque world of art, Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev has lost a lawsuit against the renowned Sotheby's auction house, as a New York federal court ruled in the latter's favor. The case hinged on Rybolovlev's accusations of Sotheby's complicity in an alleged art price inflation scheme orchestrated by art buyer Yves Bouvier.

The Billionaire, the Art Buyer, and the Auction House

Over a span of a decade, Bouvier served as Rybolovlev's agent, guiding him in the acquisition of 38 masterworks amounting to a staggering $2 billion. Among these was the celebrated Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi", a painting Bouvier secured for $83 million, only to sell it to Rybolovlev the next day for a markedly increased price of $127.5 million. The artwork would, however, later fetch a record-breaking $450.3 million when Rybolovlev auctioned it in 2017.

Accusations of Inflated Art Prices

In his lawsuit, Rybolovlev contended that Sotheby's was privy to the actual prices Bouvier paid and the inflated figures he subsequently charged him. He accused the auction house of aiding Bouvier in defrauding him. However, the jury found no evidence of misconduct on Sotheby's part, upholding their integrity and ethics, much to Sotheby's affirmation.

Transparency in the Art Market

Although Rybolovlev's legal team expressed disappointment at the verdict, they underscored that the case shed light on the need for increased transparency in the art market. Rybolovlev had previously settled his claims against Bouvier under undisclosed terms. The legal feud with Sotheby's is part of a broader series of disputes between Rybolovlev and Bouvier, with multiple cases filed across various jurisdictions.