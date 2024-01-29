Big Technologies PLC Disputes Legal Claim Alleging Undisclosed Offshore Dealings

In a startling revelation, Big Technologies PLC, a leading player in the tech industry, finds itself at the center of a legal row after being accused of undisclosed offshore dealings by its CEO, Sara Murray. This claim was filed by five former shareholders of Buddi Ltd, a company Big Technologies acquired in 2018.

Allegations of an Unfair Acquisition

The claimants have alleged that Sara Murray leveraged undisclosed offshore companies to orchestrate an unfair acquisition of their shares. They assert that a 'drag mechanism,' a strategy generally used in corporate law to ensure minority shareholders sell their shares in a buyout, was unjustly implemented to force their equity sale. These offshore entities were reportedly cited as significant shareholders in Big Technologies' listing document for the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in London. However, their alleged connections to Murray were not disclosed.

Big Technologies' Rebuttal

Responding to these allegations, Big Technologies has flatly denied any impropriety. The company maintains that the 'drag mechanism' was executed lawfully, and any legal claim from the former shareholders is likely to fail. Big Technologies has consistently expressed confidence in its legal position, dismissing the allegations as "wholly untrue".

Seeking Court Intervention

The former shareholders are now seeking judicial intervention. They have approached the High Court of Justice England & Wales, asking for a court order for Big Technologies to purchase their Buddi shares at a price determined by the court. Despite the brewing legal storm, Big Technologies' shares experienced a minor uptick in Monday morning trading in London.

In this high-stakes corporate drama, the implications extend beyond the involved parties. This case underscores the need for transparency in business dealings and the potential repercussions when such standards are allegedly breached. As the court proceedings unfold, the world watches with bated breath, waiting to see how Big Technologies navigates through this contentious legal challenge.