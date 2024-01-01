Bhutan Taxi Drivers Lose Court Case against Kuenphen Motors

In a surprising turn of events, taxi drivers in Thimphu, Bhutan, who are owners of Neta V and MG ZS model electric vehicles, lost a court case against Kuenphen Motors, a prominent vehicle dealer. The Thimphu Dzongkhag Court ruled in favor of Kuenphen Motors, stating the firm does not have to pay the previously demanded compensation of Nu 30,000 to the taxi drivers.

Rejection of the Compensation Claim

The court’s judgment asserted that both the seller and buyer were at fault in this situation, and the customers, i.e., the taxi drivers, failed to report their complaints in a timely manner. The main contention stemmed from the delivery of a different variant of the Neta V electric vehicle than what was expected by the drivers. As a result, the drivers filed a complaint with the Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (CCAA) against Kuenphen Motors, citing mileage range issues with two brands of electric vehicle models, MG ZS and Neta.

(Read Also: The Rise of OTT Platforms in Bhutan: Challenges and Opportunities)

Kuenphen Motors Defense

In their defense, Kuenphen Motors submitted that awareness and induction programs were conducted for customers before they booked a vehicle. Furthermore, it was highlighted that experts from Kuenphen Motors, UNDP, and the Prime Minister’s Office had provided the drivers with an awareness program on the impact of Bhutan’s geographical and weather conditions on the car’s battery. Consequently, the court dismissed the dealer’s appeal that claimed some of the complainants were not aware of the issue.

(Read Also: Bhutan Tendrel Party Pledges to Boost Regional Tourism, Waives Fee for Indian Tourists)

Next Steps for the Taxi Drivers

Despite this setback, the complainant taxi drivers, who number around 90, are not planning to back down. They have announced their plans to appeal the decision to the high court. This development marks another chapter in the ongoing dispute between the drivers and Kuenphen Motors, with the outcome yet to be decided.

Read More