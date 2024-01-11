en English
Belize

Belize City Resident Fined for Late-Night Knife Possession

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:58 pm EST
In the heart of Belize City, a man’s ordinary household task ended in an unexpected court fine. 46-year-old resident, Kirk Pitts, was found in violation of the city’s laws when he was discovered carrying a knife past the appointed curfew of 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. An everyday tool turned into an illicit article due to the city’s regulations, costing Pitts a fine of $55.

Caught in the Act

As the city slept, Pitts was intercepted by the authorities on Castle Street around 1:30 a.m. He was charged with the possession of an article with a blade, a misdemeanor that isn’t taken lightly in Belize City. His plea of guilt was undoubtedly straightforward, yet it unveiled his benign intention behind bearing the knife.

A Simple Explanation

Pitts explained that he had the knife for the sole purpose of cutting a wire in his house to restore light. A routine maintenance task unexpectedly plunged him into legal troubles. His plea, however, did little to sway the court’s decision. They maintained that the law must be upheld, regardless of the intentions behind the violation.

The Verdict

The court imposed a fine of $50 on Pitts, in addition to a court cost of $5. He has been given until March 28 to pay the fine. Failure to do so will result in a weeklong imprisonment. This incident, while seemingly small-scale, underscores the strict law enforcement in Belize City and serves as a reminder to its residents about the importance of adhering to local laws, irrespective of the circumstances or intentions.

Belize Courts & Law Crime
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

