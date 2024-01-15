en English
Belize

Belize City Contractor Convicted for Drug Paraphernalia Possession

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
Belize City Contractor Convicted for Drug Paraphernalia Possession

On a sweltering afternoon in Belize City, Dyron Kyle Tiabo, a 42-year-old contractor, stood before the court convicted of possessing a 3-inch aluminum pipe adapted for smoking crack cocaine. Tiabo’s case, a testament to the ripple effects of drug use on society, quickly became an emblem of the ongoing struggle against drug-related crime in the region.

A Guilty Plea and a Courtroom Drama

Tiabo, a seasoned contractor, surprised the court by pleading guilty. His rationale? He wanted to avoid wasting the court’s and his own time, a move that, while pragmatic, also highlighted the deep-set issues plaguing the justice system with overloaded cases. His candid admission in the courtroom, however, did little to alleviate his legal troubles.

Imposed Fine and Unsettled Debts

In the wake of his confession, the Senior Magistrate handed down a non-custodial fine of $300. The stipulation was clear: if Tiabo fails to pay by March 11, 2024, he would face three months of imprisonment. A twist in the tale came when it was discovered that Tiabo owed the court an outstanding fine of $200, a debt that resulted in his immediate remand to the Central Prison.

Work Responsibilities Amid Legal Troubles

Despite his legal predicament, Tiabo voiced his concerns over his ongoing construction projects. He had already collected payments for several buildings and expressed a pressing need to complete them. This revelation underscored the personal toll and professional disruptions that legal issues can inflict on individuals, even as they grapple with the consequences of their actions.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

