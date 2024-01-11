Belize City Bartender Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Assault

Djimon Roberts, a Belize City bartender, is currently embroiled in a legal dispute following allegations of assault against the mother of his child. The incident, which is said to have stemmed from a disagreement over visitation rights, has led to him being slammed with a single count of common assault.

Roberts Pleads Not Guilty

Roberts, standing before the court without legal representation, entered a not guilty plea. In response, the court granted him bail, set at the sum of $600, with an additional surety of the same amount required.

As part of his bail conditions, Roberts has been instructed to maintain a distance from the mother of his child and to refrain from making any contact with her. This stipulation is intended to ensure the safety of the parties involved while the legal proceedings are underway.

Violation of Visitation Rights

The dispute reportedly began when Roberts showed up at the mother’s residence unannounced, with the intention of taking their son. This act was a direct violation of a court order which states that he must inform her in advance of any such visits.

The Alleged Assault

The mother alleges that when she refused to let Roberts take their son, he pushed her in the chest. This alleged act of aggression is what prompted her to file a report against him, leading to the current charges. The outcome of this case will have significant implications for both parties involved, particularly for Roberts, who could face serious penalties if found guilty of the charges.