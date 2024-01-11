en English
Belize

Belize City Bartender Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Assault

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:57 pm EST
Belize City Bartender Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Assault

Djimon Roberts, a Belize City bartender, is currently embroiled in a legal dispute following allegations of assault against the mother of his child. The incident, which is said to have stemmed from a disagreement over visitation rights, has led to him being slammed with a single count of common assault.

Roberts Pleads Not Guilty

Roberts, standing before the court without legal representation, entered a not guilty plea. In response, the court granted him bail, set at the sum of $600, with an additional surety of the same amount required.

As part of his bail conditions, Roberts has been instructed to maintain a distance from the mother of his child and to refrain from making any contact with her. This stipulation is intended to ensure the safety of the parties involved while the legal proceedings are underway.

Violation of Visitation Rights

The dispute reportedly began when Roberts showed up at the mother’s residence unannounced, with the intention of taking their son. This act was a direct violation of a court order which states that he must inform her in advance of any such visits.

The Alleged Assault

The mother alleges that when she refused to let Roberts take their son, he pushed her in the chest. This alleged act of aggression is what prompted her to file a report against him, leading to the current charges. The outcome of this case will have significant implications for both parties involved, particularly for Roberts, who could face serious penalties if found guilty of the charges.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

