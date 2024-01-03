en English
Courts & Law

Belfast Man Denied Bail Over Christmas Burglary Incident

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
Belfast resident Peter Harris, aged 30, found himself on the wrong side of the law this festive season. He’s embroiled in an alleged aggravated burglary case in Newtownards, which transpired just days before Christmas. The incident saw Harris and an accomplice, reportedly armed with a menacing baseball bat and kitchen knife, force their entry into a flat in the quiet Carmeen Gardens.

Chilling Home Invasion

The intruders’ alleged intent was to steal, leading to a terrifying ordeal for the inhabitants. Two individuals, fearing an imminent attack, had to escape by jumping from a first-floor window, while a third man was assaulted. The intruders, in their quest for loot, demanded to know the location of hidden money and caused damage to property in their frenzied search.

Caught Red-Handed

The law, however, caught up with Harris and his co-accused at the scene. They claimed innocence, alleging they were answering a call for help. This narrative crumbled when a woman present at the scene mouthed a desperate plea for ‘help’ to the officers, contradicting their story. A baseball bat and a knife were confiscated from the scene for forensic analysis.

Bail Denied

In the subsequent court proceedings, Harris denied any involvement in the burglary. His defense barrister, Michael Boyd, pleaded for bail, pointing out that Harris had no history of such crimes and could reside outside Newtownards. Despite these pleas, Mr Justice Scoffield denied bail, citing the risk of further offences. He expressed doubts that any conditions would sufficiently mitigate this risk.

Courts & Law Crime Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

