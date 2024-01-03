Baton Rouge Judge Advocates for Redistricting to Counter Racial Gerrymandering

Baton Rouge’s Chief Judge Donald Johnson of the 19th Judicial District Court is spearheading an initiative for a redrawing of the state’s 1st Circuit Court of Appeal’s voting districts. Citing demographic shifts in East Baton Rouge Parish from the latest 2020 Census data, Johnson’s plea is rooted in concerns of racial gerrymandering and fair representation.

Demographic Shifts and the Need for Redistricting

The racial landscape of East Baton Rouge Parish has seen significant changes over the years. The once majority-White parish now counts a larger Black population, while the White demographic has decreased. However, the current voting map, established back in the 1980s, fails to reflect this racial composition change, leading to potential imbalances in representation.

Racial Gerrymandering: A Contentious Issue

Johnson argues that the outdated voting map results in racial gerrymandering – a practice that concentrates Black voters into a single majority-minority subdistrict. This unfairly dilutes the voting power of the Black community, hindering their ability to influence the election of representatives who reflect their interests. Johnson’s push for redistricting is aimed at rectifying this issue and creating a second Black judgeship on the appellate court.

Urgency Ahead of Upcoming Elections

Johnson has voiced his concerns in letters to Governor-elect Jeff Landry and other legislative leaders, pressing the urgency of the matter. The next election for the appellate court is looming in November 2023, with a vacancy due to open as Judge Jewel “Duke” Welch’s term ends and age restrictions prevent his re-election. The seat could offer an opportunity for a second Black judge on the 1st Circuit, further diversifying the court’s representation.

Currently, the 1st Circuit Court, which processes appeals from 16 southeast Louisiana parishes, has only one African American judge, John Michael Guidry. Guidry has also expressed dissent about the ongoing situation, highlighting the need for a change.

Johnson’s initiative for redistricting follows unsuccessful legislative attempts in 2019 and 2022 to change the 1st Circuit’s boundaries. The judge’s advocacy for a redrawn judicial map underscores the importance of fair and equal representation, especially in light of the changing demographics in East Baton Rouge Parish.