Courts & Law

Basti Court Approves Extension for Confiscation of Absconding MLA Amarmani Tripathi’s Properties

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:19 pm EST
Basti Court Approves Extension for Confiscation of Absconding MLA Amarmani Tripathi's Properties

In a recent legal development in Uttar Pradesh, the MP/MLA court in Basti has granted the local police additional time to seize the properties of Amarmani Tripathi, a former MLA currently designated as an ‘absconding’ offender. Despite the persistent efforts of Tripathi’s legal counsel to overturn the court’s prior order for property confiscation, the court has resolutely denied the plea, signalling its firm stance on the matter.

Tripathi’s Assets Under the Scanner

The Basti police have diligently prepared and submitted a comprehensive list of Tripathi’s immovable assets to the court. These assets, scattered across Lucknow and Maharajganj, include a residential property in Nautanwa and a substantial tract of land in Gomtinagar. This list not only underscores the wealth amassed by the former MLA but also the potential scale of the impending confiscation.

Legal Proceedings and the Proclamation of Offence

On December 2, the court had officially pronounced Amarmani Tripathi as a ‘proclaimed offender’ in connection to a kidnapping case from 2001. The case involves the abduction of the son of businessman Dharmraj Gupta, a crime that has long cast a shadow over Tripathi’s political career. As part of the ensuing legal proceedings against him, the court had previously ordered the attachment of Tripathi’s properties, marking a significant step in the quest for justice.

Police Preparedness and Execution of Order

The senior police officer in Basti confirmed that a comprehensive list of Tripathi’s properties, which are situated in Lucknow and Nautanwa, has been compiled. This systematic approach reflects the police’s readiness to execute the court’s order and their commitment to upholding the law, regardless of the accused’s political stature.

Courts & Law Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

