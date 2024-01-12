Barrister Urges Coroner to Revisit Redactions in GAA Official’s 1997 Murder Case

In a significant development related to the murder case of Sean Brown, a GAA official who was killed by loyalists in 1997, the family’s barrister has implored the coroner to reassess the extensive redactions in crucial evidence files. The obscure and withheld details in these files have been a barrier to the Brown family’s readiness for the inquest, which is anticipated to continue in March.

Case Background

The inquest into the murder commenced last year but has encountered delays due to the necessity for security vetting of the material. Sean Brown’s murder, which occurred over two decades ago, has been shrouded in mystery and controversy, with the family and wider public left in the dark about key details.

Suspects and Security Services

During a hearing at Belfast High Court, the family’s barrister shed light on the cases of two suspects. One is believed to be a currently serving member of the Royal Irish Regiment, while the other was in possession of a personal protection weapon and was frequently visited by a policeman. In an intriguing revelation, it was disclosed that two suspects were detained by the RUC just days before Brown’s murder. However, the documentation related to these interactions from the security services remains heavily redacted, obscuring vital information.

A Plea for Transparency

Expressing frustration at the lack of accessible information, the family’s barrister termed the situation ‘incredible’. The barrister insisted on the need to unveil more details to ensure a meaningful and just inquest. Following the hearing, Mr Justice Kinney, the coroner, assured that he would make a decision on which portions of the documents should stay redacted. He committed to a comprehensive review of the matter to ascertain what should be presented during the inquest proceedings. This pledge raises hopes for a more transparent and thorough examination of the case, promising some semblance of justice for the Brown family after years of waiting.