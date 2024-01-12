Bareilly Court Issues Arrest Warrant in Prosthetic Limbs Distribution Scam

A Bareilly court in Uttar Pradesh has issued an arrest warrant for Louise Khurshid, wife of former Union External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, and Athar Farooqui in relation to an alleged scam associated with the dispersion of prosthetic limbs and equipment for the disabled. The MP-MLA court, under the supervision of Magistrate Shubhangi, has instructed the New Delhi Police Commissioner to apprehend and present the accused in court by January 30.

Origins of the Scandal

The case traces back to 2010 when the Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust, supervised by Louise Khurshid, was granted a sum of Rs 71.5 lakh by the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. The fund was meant for the distribution of prostheses and requisite equipment. The trust reported having organized a distribution camp in the Bhojipura block, Bareilly district. However, a cross-examination by the Ministry discovered no such event took place. Moreover, the signatures and stamp of the local Block Development Officer on the documents were found to be counterfeit.

The Investigation and Legal Proceedings

After an in-depth investigation, a complaint was lodged in 2017. The trust’s representative Pratyush Shukla, along with Louise Khurshid and Athar Farooqui, were implicated in the case. The warrant was issued due to the accused’s failure to appear before the court, with the next hearing scheduled for January 30. The court has directed the accused to be arrested and brought to court.

Implications of the Case

The case unveils a disturbing misuse of funds intended to aid the specially-abled. It also highlights the need for stringent checks and balances in the system to ensure transparency and accountability. As the case unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder that positions of power and influence should not be misused, and those in charge of aiding the most vulnerable sections of society must be held to the highest standards of integrity.