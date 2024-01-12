en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Bareilly Court Issues Arrest Warrant in Prosthetic Limbs Distribution Scam

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
Bareilly Court Issues Arrest Warrant in Prosthetic Limbs Distribution Scam

A Bareilly court in Uttar Pradesh has issued an arrest warrant for Louise Khurshid, wife of former Union External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, and Athar Farooqui in relation to an alleged scam associated with the dispersion of prosthetic limbs and equipment for the disabled. The MP-MLA court, under the supervision of Magistrate Shubhangi, has instructed the New Delhi Police Commissioner to apprehend and present the accused in court by January 30.

Origins of the Scandal

The case traces back to 2010 when the Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust, supervised by Louise Khurshid, was granted a sum of Rs 71.5 lakh by the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. The fund was meant for the distribution of prostheses and requisite equipment. The trust reported having organized a distribution camp in the Bhojipura block, Bareilly district. However, a cross-examination by the Ministry discovered no such event took place. Moreover, the signatures and stamp of the local Block Development Officer on the documents were found to be counterfeit.

The Investigation and Legal Proceedings

After an in-depth investigation, a complaint was lodged in 2017. The trust’s representative Pratyush Shukla, along with Louise Khurshid and Athar Farooqui, were implicated in the case. The warrant was issued due to the accused’s failure to appear before the court, with the next hearing scheduled for January 30. The court has directed the accused to be arrested and brought to court.

Implications of the Case

The case unveils a disturbing misuse of funds intended to aid the specially-abled. It also highlights the need for stringent checks and balances in the system to ensure transparency and accountability. As the case unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder that positions of power and influence should not be misused, and those in charge of aiding the most vulnerable sections of society must be held to the highest standards of integrity.

0
Courts & Law India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
13 mins ago
Slovenian Judicial Council Seeks Constitutional Review of Public Sector Pay Law
In a significant move, Vladimir Horvat, the president of the Judicial Council, has declared plans to lodge a request for a constitutional review of the law on public sector pay systems. This announcement comes in the wake of the government’s recent modifications to the pay scheme, which has sparked criticism from various sectors, including the
Slovenian Judicial Council Seeks Constitutional Review of Public Sector Pay Law
Family of Armed Man Shot by Police Supports Officers' Actions
15 mins ago
Family of Armed Man Shot by Police Supports Officers' Actions
Father of Three Encounters Legal Setback in Housing Battle, Vows to Continue Fight
16 mins ago
Father of Three Encounters Legal Setback in Housing Battle, Vows to Continue Fight
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
14 mins ago
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
85-Year-Old Woman Dies in Bus Collision in Hackney: Witnesses Urged to Come Forward
14 mins ago
85-Year-Old Woman Dies in Bus Collision in Hackney: Witnesses Urged to Come Forward
Insider Trading: Navigating the Legal Labyrinth
15 mins ago
Insider Trading: Navigating the Legal Labyrinth
Latest Headlines
World News
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
12 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
12 mins
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
13 mins
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
14 mins
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
14 mins
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
Schumacher Eyes Central Role for Tyrese Campbell in Stoke City
14 mins
Schumacher Eyes Central Role for Tyrese Campbell in Stoke City
Dakar Rally Unveils Challenging 'Chrono' Stage Spanning 48 Hours
14 mins
Dakar Rally Unveils Challenging 'Chrono' Stage Spanning 48 Hours
Mar Galcerán: Shattering Stereotypes in European Politics
14 mins
Mar Galcerán: Shattering Stereotypes in European Politics
Australia's Looming Health Crisis: Surge in Skin Cancer Cases
15 mins
Australia's Looming Health Crisis: Surge in Skin Cancer Cases
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
20 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
27 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app