Barclays Sued in Class Action Lawsuit over Epstein Ties: Investors Urged to Join

Renowned investor law firm, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, has recently made public the filing of a class action lawsuit against financial giant, Barclays PLC, and some of its key officers. This lawsuit seeks to represent all persons and entities that purchased or acquired Barclays securities from July 22, 2019, to October 12, 2023. The lawsuit alleges that defendants disseminated false and misleading statements and withheld vital information during this period.

The Epstein Connection

At the heart of the allegations is the claim that Jes Staley, an executive at Barclays, had a close relationship with the notorious and now-deceased Jeffrey Epstein. The complaint suggests that Staley was aware of Epstein’s criminal activities, potentially inclusive of involvement in sexual assault. The lawsuit posits that exposure of this relationship and the related activities could have serious implications for Barclays’ reputation and financial standing.

False Information to the FCA

Adding fuel to the fire, the lawsuit also asserts that Barclays provided false information in response to an inquiry from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) concerning Staley’s relationship with Epstein. The complaint states that Barclays did not rectify this falsehood in due course. Consequently, when the truth came to light, Barclays’ investors purportedly endured damages.

Call to Action for Affected Investors

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is urging affected investors to participate in the class action lawsuit. The firm has set a deadline for these investors to request the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff. Operating on a contingency fee basis, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC has an impressive track record of recovering substantial sums for investors through class action litigation.